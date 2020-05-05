One of the two things you can count on in this world, so the saying goes, is death.
Except in America, 2020.
In our bizarre bipolar world, people evidently can’t even agree about that.
A new weekly poll, part of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, showed that two-thirds of those surveyed doubt the U.S. death count when it comes to the coronavirus. That is to say that most people don’t believe the government’s own figures about the number of people who have died from the disease.
That’s stunning enough as it is. Back to that in a minute.
But what makes the poll even more revealing is that two-thirds of Democrats think the number is actually higher than the government is reporting, while 40 percent of Republicans think that the actual number is lower.
If you are a Republican, you’re likely to think that the government is somehow goosing the coronavirus numbers to...oh, probably to hype the nature of the crisis so that the bureaucrats can grab more power. Or something like that. So you’re likely to get excited about the idea that hospitals are reimbursed at a higher rate if they characterize a patient as a coronavirus case. And so on.
If you identify yourself as a Democrat, you’re likely to think that there are more virus deaths than the government is counting. You probably think that there are lots of virus cases that didn’t get recognized because there weren’t enough tests -- as a result of failures by the federal government led by Donald Trump -- and so the cause of death couldn’t be listed as related to the coronavirus.
Some of this uncertainty on the part of the public is completely rational. You might recall that the number of deaths in New York jumped one day because the government decided to count a lot of cases that had previously not been counted. They were classified as presumably coronavirus, based on the symptoms and circumstances, but hadn’t been counted before without a confirmed test. That naturally leads to some skepticism.
And of course determining a cause of death has never been a completely objective science. “Heart failure” could be listed as a cause every time, in fact, since ultimately everyone’s heart stops beating.
But coroners do have a job to do, and there are standards for that job, and it’s very important. There’s nothing more fundamental in our society’s keeping of records than determining why a person died.
The thing is, our distrust of government runs so deep, on both sides, that we fundamentally don’t believe these numbers. Which means we can’t agree on how significant the problem is, or -- as a result -- what to do about it. Do we need to lock down businesses to keep from killing more people? Or do we need to turn the economy loose, since the damn thing isn’t really killing that many, anyway?
"How people are actually processing information and assigning credibility to it is 100% partisan," said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs.
Facts and science have never been more important.
But what are the facts? Depends on where you stand.