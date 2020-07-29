We just can’t let the moment pass without comment about Riley County Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez’s adverb evolution.
Earlier this week, the County Commission approved “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in the rural areas of the county. There’s already a mask requirement in the Manhattan city limits, since the Manhattan City Commission enacted one. Like it or not, that’s the law until Labor Day, at least.
The county’s health department director, Julie Gibbs, recommended that the mask requirement be made countywide. As a health professional, that makes sense — her job is to control the virus here, and so requiring masks is a logical position for her to take. She answers to the County Commission, though, and so she didn’t push too hard, since it’s been obvious for several weeks that commissioners are against a requirement. They’re politicians, not health professionals, and that’s the logic behind the situation, whether you like it or not.
The humor in all this comes, as it usually does, if you really pay attention. Two weeks ago, county commissioners rejected Ms. Gibbs’ request to say — in a resolution — that they “strongly recommend” wearing masks. Using the word “strongly” was just too close to actually requiring masks, they said, and if they did that, how were they going to enforce such a position?
Commissioner Rodriguez said at that time that using that word “seems almost like a mandate to me,” and that a government mandate requiring the wearing of masks is a violation of civil rights.
Uhhh….what? What are the police going to do? Arrest you at Freddy’s because the government “strongly recommends” that you eat more fruits and vegetables?
As our English teachers told us: Verbs! It’s all about verbs! Adverbs — and for that matter, adjectives — are mostly window dressing. “Strongly” doesn’t mean diddly-squat. The question is: Recommend, or require?
So this week it came around again, because Ms. Gibbs issued a new set of rules under the name of a “health order.” That came out Tuesday, and it prohibits patrons at bars and restaurants from standing around at the bar or other areas. Instead, they must sit at tables. The order also allows gatherings of more than 50 people, but only with a permit. Those are subjects for another time.
Anyway, before issuing the new order, she tried in vain again — gently — to put in place a countywide mask requirement, but commissioners batted it away.
Commissioners John Ford and Ron Wells had already supported using the word “strongly” but deferred to Commissioner Rodriguez’s adverb problem last time around. This time they evidently prevailed on him, or else he saw the pure unadulterated goofiness of his own position, since he relented. So now the county will “strongly recommend” that people in rural areas wear masks.
Whew!
It took two weeks to shoehorn a modifier in front of a verb. Maybe in a month or two they’ll consider “adamantly” or, God forbid, “vehemently.” Or maybe, if we go the other way, we’ll even take the dive into verbs: “encourage,” or “request,” rather than “recommend.” Or if things really get grammatically kooky we’ll go to the passive voice: “gee whiz, folks, we’d sure be pleased if.”
English teachers will shriek again. For the record, we strongly recommend active verbs.