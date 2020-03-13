Pretty impressive news, when you think about it: Retail sales in Manhattan were up more than 4 percent during the holiday shopping period compared to the previous year.
We’re just getting around to learning this because of a lag in reporting sales tax information by the local government. It takes about two months, which means the numbers for December sales are just now coming in.
Combined, the retail sales number in the city for November and December was up to $14.6 million, from $14 million the year before. That’s an increase of 4.28 percent. The Mercury figured those numbers doing some math, using city sales tax receipts and the city’s sales tax rate to come up with an estimate. A story on those figures was published in Wednesday’s paper.
While that’s not an eye-popping increase, you’ve got to consider the context. What we mean is this: If somebody asked you whether you expected the amount of sales at local brick-and-mortar stores would have been up this holiday season compared to the last, what would you have said? No way. Amazon and other online retailers would be vacuuming up that money, right?
City finance director Bernie Hayen said there were a few more retail stores in 2019 compared to 2018, and that certainly must be a factor. But it speaks well of the ability of local stores to compete — and local shoppers to remain loyal — in the context of a major shift toward digital commerce.
One year does not a trend make. The larger trend, of course, is still that big digital shift. Local businesses need to continue to figure out how best to survive and thrive in that world. It does appear, though, that there are some encouraging signs.