Allowing bars and restaurants to serve their customers outside is a good idea. As we’ve said before, it ought to be expanded.
We’re encouraged that Manhattan city commissioners approved outdoor dining areas in front of restaurants along Poyntz Avenue. The city went a step further, agreeing to put up $250,000 to build raised platforms that provide an area for outdoor seated dining. The platforms might or might not have railings and planters; specific decisions about design are for another time.
These will provide a real move forward for downtown, and for the ambiance of the city generally.
The idea comes in part in response to the coronavirus pandemic; serving customers outside is far safer than confining them indoors. Virus transmission is much more difficult outdoors.
But in approving the idea and the expense of the platforms, commissioners struck the right tone in encouraging their longer-term use.
There are, of course, down sides: The platforms will eliminate parking spaces along Poyntz in front of the seven restaurants where they’ll be installed. They will also have to be removed and installed annually, at least, since part of the year the weather is too cold to try to use the platforms. And there’s the likely future debate about whether a new restaurant should be entitled to one, too.
The money will come from the proceeds of a sales tax that is supposed to help create jobs. Local government has diluted the purpose of that fund enough over the years that this project certainly fits within the parameters, even though it’s highly questionable that it creates jobs. But that’s another argument for another day.
Because the general idea is very good: Encouraging outdoor dining will improve the feel of downtown.
We have said before that Aggieville should also explore the idea of allowing patrons to walk around outside with drinks. Platforms in Aggieville would eliminate parking that’s already in short supply, and Moro is too narrow to accommodate such things, anyway. But an entertainment district could allow for a sort of festival area at certain hours of certain days in order to encourage people to linger outdoors.
Trends are already heading in this direction. The pandemic makes some of those ideas make even more sense.
We’re glad for the approval of the platforms, and hope they get built soon so we can enjoy them in the fall, when the weather is at its best.