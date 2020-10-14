The spamming of Kansas State University’s diversity event this week by right-wingers is a classic Phelps family move. Progressives on campus are likely to fall into the same traps the Phelpses set.
We’d like to offer some guidance to K-State, and to advocates on the side of diversity: Don’t fall for it.
The Phelpses, as you probably know, are the Topeka family of so-called religious activists, parading around at public events with signs saying “God Hates Fags.”
They might actually believe that dreck, but whether they do or not, their tactics were pretty intelligent. By appearing at high-profile events -- including, for instance, the funerals of combat veterans -- they tried to maximize their provocative effect. The Phelpses wanted people to get so incensed by their outlandish statements that they were prompted to push back. They wanted to provoke an overreaction.
They wanted the government to try to ban them, to try to limit their ability to say such outlandish and hurtful things.
Why would they want that? Very simple: So that they could sue, on First Amendment grounds, and win. They could -- and did -- earn their money that way.
The white nationalist student group, led by a junior who’s been pulling these stunts since his freshman year, bombarded K-State’s virtual event Tuesday with comments to drown out the ability of anybody else to say anything. And the comments were intentionally provocative.
For instance, the head of the organization said that “white lives matter,” which is, of course, intended to pick a fight. So then when he was booted out of a Zoom discussion on this issue, he could say: “You’re not allowed to say, ‘White lives matter’ without them attacking you as a white supremacist and calling for you to be expelled,” he said. “I thought college was supposed to be about the free exchange of ideas? Guess not!”
He got exactly what he wanted. Just as he got what he wanted when he suggested on Twitter that George Floyd was a druggie: By prompting people to attack him and attempt to censor his speech, he could position himself as a defender of free speech.
The best thing for K-State to do in this situation is to stick to its position defending free speech. The best thing for progressives to do to counter this whole plan of attack is to ignore it, just as we’ve all come to ignore the Phelpses. By trying to restrict them, we all fall for the trick. By allowing it to go on, and by ignoring it as much as possible, we actually let it burn itself out.