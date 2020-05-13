City commissioners have started on the right track in calling for cautious budgeting for next year.
But we’d like to sound a note of caution about one idea that surfaced in a discussion this week. It’s a bad idea to start to dipping into economic development money to fill budget holes.
The City Commission gave some direction to administrators, in light of the likely plummeting of tax revenue due to the economic collapse from the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners basically said to come up with different scenarios, including assuming the worst.
Commissioner Wynn Butler went a step further, saying he wanted to look at using economic development money to improve the city’s cash balance. That’s in part because the city has debt that it has to pay back, and has ongoing operations that it has to cover, and has revenues that are highly likely to decline.
The economic development program is funded by a sales tax that is levied across Riley County. The money is used to attract businesses and encourage existing businesses to expand.
That’s extremely important. Truth is, the program has been watered down over the years because the city and county governments have been tempted to dip into it for other wants or needs -- road repair, other infrastructure, or paying down debt. It’s tempting for commissioners to look at it because it’s a source of money that voters have approved, and using it means they can avoid raising property tax rates.
But to use a farming analogy, using that money to pay for nuts-and-bolts government operations is like eating your seed corn. You’ve got to keep trying to build for the future of the community.
Actually, the current debate about the economic development program had been whether to continue that tax when it expires as a city tax or a county tax. A city tax would mean it applies to Walmart and other businesses along McCall, on the Pottawatomie County side of the line. It would mean more revenue for the program, and as such we think that’s a good approach. Leaving it as a Riley County tax would mean less revenue, but would mean getting the county’s cooperation. It’s a complicated issue; it appears at the moment that there might be competing issues for voters to choose between.
But this new issue, brought up by Commissioner Butler, is different. He and other commissioners over the years have suggested the same approach, and we have a great deal of respect for the way Commissioner Butler focuses on budget matters. We just fundamentally disagree with the idea of diminishing the economic development program to deal with budget holes as they come up.
It’s going to be a rough year, budget-wise. But let’s not make mistakes that hamstring us in the future.