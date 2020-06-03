Manhattan has its flaws, like anywhere else. But the way the discussion about police brutality has proceeded here, certainly compared to many places around the country, ought to be a point of pride.
That starts with protesters, who have remained peaceful even while expressing anger. It begins equally with the Riley County Police Department, which has a long record of professional conduct, and its current director, Dennis Butler.
From the outset, Mr. Butler has expressed outrage at the killing of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes. He has made it clear that his department does not treat citizens that way, and that such treatment by any law enforcement agency is indefensible.
That takes guts, and we need to credit Mr. Butler with summoning them at an important moment. He has handled all this flawlessly.
Coincidentally, it appears, a Puerto Rican man reported Monday that he had been battered in the wee hours by an RCPD officer -- and Mr. Butler addressed that issue head-on, saying that if the allegation was true, the officer would be fired and prosecuted. We have yet to learn if the allegation is, in fact, true. But in any event, he struck just the right tone.
The protesters have never veered in the direction of violence. The only arrest, in fact, is for a person who is alleged to have threatened the protesters. Again, we have yet to understand exactly what happened there, but it’s worth noting that there was no substantial counter-protest. It appears that we’re talking about a single person who crossed the line into criminal threats.
Looking around the country, it makes thoughtful Americans cringe to see looting, and to see police respond with violence to what start out as political protests. Everybody involved -- police and demonstrators -- in the Manhattan events has earned a great deal of credit for not following those examples.
Tuesday’s demonstration, which involved a crowd of about 2,000, was the largest local even of its sort in memory. The fact that it went off as well as it did means that there’s plenty of credit to go around.