It’s a little too easy to laugh off the Riley County Commission’s purchase of a beat-up church building. A Mercury article last week indicated that commissioners bought it “sight unseen,” then found it dilapidated when they finally toured it.
On one level, it appeared that they had coughed up $852,000 in taxpayer money -- plus whatever they would have to pay to demolish the building -- for bare ground appraised at $253,000. Not a great deal.
But it’s also fair to say that the county has been eyeballing the former First Christian Church building -- which sits at 115 Courthouse Plaza, just across a parking lot from the county office building downtown -- for a decade. A 2012 “space needs study” for the county government, conducted by local architect Brent Bowman’s firm, recommended buying the church building, knocking it down, and constructing a new office building there. That study estimated the cost at $3.2 million, not counting the land.
So it’s not as simple as it sounds at first blush.
Does the county really need the space? Well, Bowman’s study indicated the county would be short by 50,000 square feet or so by 2032. If you accept that premise, then the purchase makes sense.
The church ground is in a perfect location downtown for a county office. Buying church property also means the county would not be removing anything from the property tax rolls -- churches are exempt anyway.
We’ve certainly taken issue on this page with several statements made in recent years by individual commissioners. But we’re going to give the commission the benefit of the doubt here, and say that the church building purchase might very well have been a prudent long-term move.