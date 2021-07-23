Want to go to a cultural event that’s steeped in tradition and the history of the region?
Check out the county fair.
Riley County’s continues through the weekend. It’s free. It’s fun. To those who are unfamiliar, county fairs might seem quaint or outdated. But historically, fairs served important purposes, especially in agricultural states like ours.
Fairs have their roots in Roman festivals, but American-style fairs really began to take their current form in the early 19th century, when rural people, often isolated in their daily lives, gathered in town for education, competition, entertainment and socialization.
People could watch a sheep-shearing demonstration and compete in livestock competitions, to see how the quality of their animals stacked up to that of their neighbors. Fairs grew to include competitions related to home skills, such as cooking and sewing.
These events were a place to showcase technology and modern science to people who might not have other access to that information. Vendors would bring samples and sell goods.
Carnival rides and performing acts also became an important component of fairs.
An 1872 poster on the Kansas State Historical Society website shows that the Riley County Fair that year featured mule races, a tug of war and an apple race, in addition to the “usual display of machinery, stock and farm products.” The flyer says it was the 10th-annual event, so we know that the county had fairs at least back to 1862, a year before the founding of what is now Kansas State University.
These days, it’s probably safe to say that a smaller portion of the population works in agriculture. But that portion still serves a crucial role in society. The fair is a place to learn about what farmers and ranchers do. It’s also a place for young people to show off life skills they’ve learned through 4-H: cooking, sewing, woodworking, caring for animals.
So check out the fair. See who grew the biggest tomato, the prettiest sunflower. Marvel at the Lego displays. Ride the Tilt-A-Whirl. Walk through rabbit exhibits.
These things are fun in and of themselves. But they’re also a part of a long tradition that tells us something about our past.