We aren’t terribly enthusiastic about streaming the Riley County Commission meetings live on the internet. It’s not that we object, it’s just that it’s not really the solution to the problem.
And clearly, there’s a problem. The county commission has long been an odd sideshow, out of step with well-run local governments in the Manhattan area. Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez’ comments -- that somehow we wouldn’t have a coronavirus problem because not many Chinese people live here -- have simply brought the problem a higher profile.
The commission’s meetings have been held on Monday and Thursday mornings for many years, meandering throughout the day in a 19th-century style. They have never been televised; now that streaming internet video is available, they aren’t made public that way, either.
That has made it more complicated to move into the virtual-meeting mode that all the other local governing boards have implemented in the coronavirus pandemic. Without mechanisms already in place to allow for the public to view and participate in the meeting, commissioners have continued to meet in the same room, spreading their chairs further apart and limiting the number of visitors. Not ideal.
We’re for openness and transparency in government. Sunlight is a great disinfectant.
But the root of the problem is the nature of the job. County commissioners are paid a $45,000 salary as full-time employees. They view their job as not just policy-setters, but as day-to-day administrators.
They are not at the office every day, and so over the years various people have stepped in to help manage the nuts-and-bolts elements of, say, the payroll and the personnel system. The county counselor and, to a large degree in recent years, the county clerk have stepped into that role. They are certainly competent and well-intended people. But commissioners continue to hang around for several hours on Mondays and Thursdays, making some decisions, yukking it up with each other and bashing the Mercury’s reporting for one reason or another.
There’s a very clear solution to this mess: Hire an administrator, and make the commission a policy-making board. Schedule their meetings once every couple of weeks, in the evening, when regular people can attend.
You want to put the meetings on TV, or online? Sure, that’s fine. That will create other problems -- televised meetings turn into dog-and-pony shows and give elected officials and advocates an open microphone with which to grandstand. It can actually serve to fuzz up what’s really going on.
There are other problems to overcome. Commissioners wouldn’t want to give up their pay, and putting an administrator over other elected county officials -- the clerk, the treasurer, the register of deeds -- can get messy. But it’s been done many places across America, and it can be done here.
The real issue is not just one commissioner’s outrageous comments. And the solution is not just broadcasting the meetings. The solution is professional management and a policy-setting board.