Let’s choose to be optimistic about K-State football. Let’s choose to believe that there will be a football season, and let’s choose to believe it will take place in the fall.
K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in an interview with The Mercury that he’s hopeful that will happen, as did football coach Chris Klieman. They’re both right when they say such a development would help people feel like the world is returning to normal.
There’s one thing that we’d like to caution against, though: Playing the season with no fans in the stands. College officials around the country, including Klieman, have raised that prospect. The theory, we suppose, is that keeping 50,000-plus people from cramming into stadiums would prevent wildfire transmissions of the coronavirus.
That makes some logical sense, which is why it’s being discussed. Let’s be clear: Neither Klieman nor Taylor would be the decision-maker on this. It’s likely to be conference commissioners, the NCAA or authorities further up the line.
But if that’s the way it goes, then college athletics could never again say it’s about anything other than money. And that would be a real tragedy.
Think about it. Under a no-fans-in-the-stands policy, colleges would be saying, in essence: The risk of virus transmission is serious enough to bar the general public from assembling, but it’s fine for 100 18-to-23-year-olds to cram together on the sideline and wrestle around with each other on the field. Not to mention daily practice, where they have to hit each other to prepare.
That approach would essentially be saying that the young people’s lives don’t matter. It would be saying that the priority is fulfilling a television contract. Because that’s what the games would be. They would be TV shows.
Is it possible there’s a way to finesse this? Tricky. Maybe the players could get a coronavirus test every single day before practice. That assumes there are enough tests to do that, and to still cover the general public. Because you wouldn’t want to use all the tests just so you could have college football. Same thing with antibodies.
We understand that there’s a lot of money at stake. If K-State had to pay back its share of conference television contract revenues, we’re talking millions of dollars, maybe tens of millions. And it still has to pay coaches their salaries. So it would be an enormous financial hole that would drag the entire athletics department down for years. Keep in mind that the gain in television contract revenues at the time of the last contract renewal was far larger than the local economic impact of bringing a bunch of new businesses here. College sports have an enormous footprint in the Manhattan area.
But college athletes can’t just be unpaid actors in a television show. If that’s all they are, then let’s just forget about the connection to universities and call them minor-league professional sports, and stop playing the Alma Mater. Send the gladiators out there to face the lions, and all of us Romans can tune in and root for blood. If a couple of them die, so what?