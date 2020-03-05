The Manhattan city government has a new deal, which is officially in the works after Tuesday’s city commission meeting, in which it will allow a company to rent out electric scooters for people to ride around town.
The commission voted to authorize negotiations with a company, the Boston-based Zagster Inc., which is expected to bring 500 rental scooters — half for the K-State campus and the other half for the rest of Manhattan.
It’s an unusual deal for sure.
The city is basically hiring a company to supply and rent out these scooters, and it’s doing so without any sort of bidding process.
They did it that way officials said, basically because there’s not much competition. Zagster was the first company to approach the city. If it’s going well after the proposed six-month trial period, the city could consider allowing other companies to do the same.
The reason the city is getting involved in such an endeavor at all is that officials believe the city government basically owns the sidewalks and rights of way where scooters and scooter stations would go. That makes sense.
Notably, it’s different from the local bike-sharing service, Green Apple Bikes, because that is a nonprofit organization that doesn’t charge money for riders to borrow bikes.
Many questions remain about the e-scooter deal.
Commissioners still have to decide what revenue-sharing model they want to use, though they know that any money made would go to the city-university fund. They also need to decide things like whether to implement operating hours for the scooters.
There are other concerns, most of them safety related. Commissioners brought up the need for helmets, for instance.
And because e-scooters are relatively new, many people don’t really understand the laws and ordinances governing their use.
(The basics are that riders must be 18 or older and follow traffic laws when riding in the streets.)
It’s a complicated agreement, but in general we think it’s a good idea. We hope the commission can work out all the details to bring what could be a useful service to Manhattan.