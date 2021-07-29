Jason Hilgers, Manhattan’s deputy city manager, may not be concerned about whether plans for new buildings in the Plaza West development would be at risk for flooding, but we are.
And apparently, Manhattan city commissioners are, too.
Hilgers spoke to commissioners Tuesday about a proposed development that would include a hotel, apartments, a recreation center, multi-family housing and restaurants. Plaza West is the shopping center on Anderson Avenue west of Seth Child Road that includes Midwest Dream Car Collection and Powercat Sports Grill.
Flooding from Wildcat Creek in 2011 and 2018 damaged and destroyed a number of buildings in the area. The 2018 flood caused $14.5 million in damage to homes and businesses.
ICON Investments, led by Ward Morgan, owns the development. Morgan, the founder of CivicPlus, also owns the car museum.
The proposed development area also includes the sites of several former businesses that were razed after major flooding, as well as some homes west of the existing shopping center.
Mayor Wynn Butler and other commissioners raised their concerns. “I think there are probably some things that you can do in that area, recreation-wise and things of that nature, but as far as multi-family housing in a floodplain? I think not,” Butler said. “That just needs to be stricken from any consideration.”
Hilgers urged commissioners to consider the proposal, but he also warned them that if they don’t embrace new developments, it could have a negative effect on the local economy, which has been struggling.
“If we don’t want to participate, then we’ve got to be ready for what’s happened in the last 10 years to continue,” he said. “And that’s deteriorating property values and loss of structure over time.”
We want as much as anyone for the community and the economy to thrive, but building apartments and restaurants in flood zones makes no sense. And using scare tactics to convince people to support something isn’t helpful, either.
Commissioners asked for more information, and we hope they’ll continue to take seriously the problems that building in a flood zone could create.