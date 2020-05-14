It won’t be clear for many years the impact that the coronavirus pandemic will have on the high school class of 2020, but a story in the Mercury this week about graduation speakers made us think about it a little.
Many of these seniors were born around the time of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. People commented at the time that “everything had changed” because of those attacks, and, to a certain extent, that was true. Airline travel certainly became more tedious, and we all became more conscious of security. Also, for a time, Americans were drawn together in common purpose against the terrorist forces who wanted to kill us.
That disappeared in the divisions over the war in Iraq, divisions that have only gotten deeper in the generation since. It's not clear how much really changed.
Now, as the kids born that year graduate high school, we once again face a threat that unites us. The viral pandemic is, in fact, changing everything about public life, at least for the time being.
And once again, we find ourselves starting to argue bitterly with each other about how to proceed. We'll see how that plays out.
Surely high school seniors will see the importance of knowledge and science, and facts, and reasonable, prudent leadership. They will see that, in fact, we are all dependent on each other -- quite literally in the case of the pandemic, since one person’s choices can directly affect the health of another. And they will remember the legacy of 9/11 -- that we cannot divorce ourselves from the rest of the world, because the world will come crashing in on us.
Manhattan High seniors Allen Zhang and Will Bannister -- elected by their classmates to speak at graduation, whenever that actually happens -- said they intended to talk about the opportunity to, as The Mercury’s story put it, “forge resiliency, hope and determination in this crucible of a situation to come out as a better, stronger generation for the nation.”
That’s exactly right.
They had one helluva disruptive start in life, and they’ve had an unprecedented end to their high school lives.
Here’s hoping that they -- and America, for that matter -- will be better off for all that.