We have posted in the newsroom a piece of notebook paper someone scribbled on during a silly discussion one day a few years ago.
It’s labeled as a scale of newsworthiness, from lowest to highest. It goes like this: babies; animals; baby animals; babies with animals; babies dressed as animals.
Just to be clear, that’s mostly a joke and not actually how we decide what goes on the front page on a given day. But it is an acknowlegement that people love to see cute things, and that they especially make for great photos.
Babies and baby animals represent joy, hope, a new beginning. We could use those things right now, couldn’t we?
That’s why we think it’s worth enjoying the news of the day from Sunset Zoo, which has just celebrated the birth of two animals: a white-handed gibbon and a flamingo.
Their arrival ranks pretty high on our scale.
The gibbon, Neta, was born in April and is the first baby recently born at the zoo.
It’s the second baby in three years by parents Leslie and Dempsy.
White-handed gibbons, who live in tropical rainforests in southeast Asia, are critically endangered because of habitat loss, illegal logging and hunting for illegal pet trade.
That means the birth of Neta is good news not just for our community but for the rest of the world.
The zoo usually waits to announce animal births to make sure the health and adjustment of the new family unit go well. Zookeepers will not determine Neta’s sex until they give the animal a full physical later on. But they said they chose the name after a veterinary intern at the zoo who loved primates.
A Caribbean flamingo named Ringo also joined the zoo's flock on July 6. The zoo said the new animal is fitting in well with the rest of the flock.
If you have the time, why not visit Sunset Zoo (honoring physical distancing and mask guidelines, of course). Enjoy our local zoo and its good news.