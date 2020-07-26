There’s something sorta perfect about a local guy wading into Wildcat Creek to catch a wayward alligator.
Hunter Cragg -- yes, Hunter -- caught the critter in the creek Thursday. That five-foot-long carnivorous reptile had been on the loose for a month, since he was reported stolen from the Reptile World pet shop on Fort Riley Boulevard. The gator, whose name is evidently Beuaregard, was caught on the creek not very far away from the Reptile World location.
Mr. Cragg, who will turn 23 on July 28, works for Ebert Construction. His crew was working on a project at the bridge over the creek along Fort Riley Boulevard, near its intersection with Poliska Lane. He told The Mercury in a wonderful story published Friday that his boss joked with him about going into the creek to catch the gator once they saw it sunning itself along the creek bank. He laughed it off, then came to realize that maybe it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance.
So was born the legend of Gator Hunter. He waded in, caught hold of it, and hauled it out. Mr. Cragg, who graduated from Wamego High School, wrestled in high school, battling through a broken wrist, one broken ankle and a crack in the other one, plus a hernia. Gritty sort of guy. The sort of guy who would go down to a creek bed to catch a gator, then wade through the creek to carry it to the other side.
Along the way he got help duct-taping the gator’s mouth shut, and evidently the gator’s training as a domesticated pet might have played a role, since it seemed to calm down when it was held tight.
But none of that would Mr. Cragg have been able to count on, standing there thinking about approaching a gator that had itself turned into a local legend. Two gators went missing last month; one was trapped shortly after the reported theft, and died when the trap fell into the water. But this one had been on the loose in the creek ever since, presumably surviving on fish and other critters along a creek that runs through the west side of our Kansas college town.
A Kansas gator. Somehow that fit with 2020.
And you know, as we struggle with a viral pandemic, and divisions over race and identity and political affiliation, there’s something awfully refreshing about all this: You see the gator lying there, and you go catch it. What else are you gonna do?
“I guess I just wasn’t too scared of the gator,” Mr. Cragg said. “I just wanted to be helpful and thought it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience catching an alligator in Manhattan, Kansas, so I thought I’d just give it a try.”
Why not?