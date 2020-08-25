The person in charge of our community’s battle against the coronavirus violated her own rule last weekend, standing at an Aggieville bar to order a drink. She acknowledged this, and apologized, after The Mercury’s news staff pinned her down about it.
We can accept that, for the most part. Everybody makes mistakes, and, under normal circumstances, her behavior wouldn’t be wrong in any way whatsoever. She was buying a drink — a legal product — on her own time, using her own money.
The problem is that these aren’t normal times. Julie Gibbs, the person we’re talking about, has issued rules that govern both the way businesses operate and the way individuals are supposed to behave. Among other things, people are not supposed to stand to order a drink, or stand around in a bar at all. The idea behind the rule has been to essentially limit the capacity of bars, since restricting people to their seats effectively limits the size of crowds in a bar. (The catchy part of the rule when it was initially issued late last month was that it also forbid dancing, earning it the Flashdance Rule nickname.)
There’s a side note here: If it’s against the rules to stand at a bar to order a drink, it’s also against the rules to stand at a counter and order lunch. Therefore, Chipotle, a block away, is in violation constantly. So are many other fast-food restaurants.
Which brings us to a point we’ve made here before: A bar is going to be a bar. You either have them or you don’t. It’s just about impossible to maneuver through all the possible wrinkles. If you judge that bars are a public-health hazard during a pandemic, then you ought to shut them all down. If you don’t, then let them be. In our view, they clearly are a hazard, but that’s not the subject of this particular editorial.
The real error in judgment by Ms. Gibbs is the choice she made to go to an Aggieville bar at all, particularly on the evening she conducted official surveillance to determine which bars ough to be closed down for violations. She chose one particular bar because she said she felt safe there, but by her own admission she had to violate her own health order to get a drink. That’s just not an intelligent place to be for a person in her position.
Rewrite the rules? Fine. But don’t get into a position of violating them.
Having said all that, we’ll still cut Ms. Gibbs a bit of a break. Everybody makes mistakes. She made one. When forced, she owned it, and apologized, and that’s enough.