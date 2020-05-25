Did you see those pictures and videos of the jammed bars at the Lake of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend?
That was the worst possible news for Aggieville.
The images showed hundreds crammed into pool bars, dancing close, some even on one another’s shoulders. Some photos even showed people jammed together underneath a sign ordering people to stay six feet apart. It made the national news; it prompted St. Louis and Kansas City authorities to say anyone returning from the Ozarks should self-quarantine for 14 days.
In Kansas, bars aren’t allowed to open yet. In Riley County, restaurants have to close at 10 p.m., essentially so as to differentiate themselves from bars. That restriction came in for criticism by the head of the Aggieville Business Association last week; we understand his point of view, since the rule basically shuts down the bar business in the college bar district.
But it’s evident that people around the country -- Manhattan included -- are just tired of the restrictions, and ready to get back to living a more normal life. They want to get together. That’s also understandable, and to a certain degree it’s OK. We as a society have done what we set out to do -- we flattened the curve in the first wave of the virus, and thereby prevented overwhelming our hospitals. Except in New York City.
The thing is, the basic facts still haven’t changed. There’s a virus on the loose that has no cure. It’s deadly, particularly to vulnerable people, and it’s contagious, and it can be transmitted before a person shows symptoms.
But even under those circumstances, if you let people jam themselves into bars, that’s exactly what they’re going to do, even if you have signs saying they’re supposed to stay away from each other and use the hand sanitizer. Sure, those Ozarks bars are outdoors, and there’s a pool, but if anyone had the virus at one of those bars, we’ll lay heavy odds that lots of people have it now.
When you mix in booze, judgment tends to plummet.
How are the authorities in Kansas going to see that video of throngs in the Ozarks and NOT think about Aggieville on an October Saturday? Let's get serious. Behavior is not going to change between now and then.
If there’s to be any hope of normal business this fall in our college town, some significant facts will have to change. There would have to be widespread, routine testing, or a vaccine. Because nobody with any concern for liability is going to tolerate an Ozarks mob scene again.