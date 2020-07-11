There are moments when reality throws a bucket of cold water on your head.
Last week represented one of those moments.
We all already knew the coronavirus pandemic had devastated the economy across the country. We knew there were serious impacts in our area. We knew the next school year was going to be rough.
But the scale of it began to come into better focus last week. Kansas State University announced that it was furloughing -- that is, temporarily laying off -- about 1,400 people for the coming school year. That’s on top of 400 previously announced. The total is actually closer to 1,900.
To put that in perspective, all the Chamber of Commerce’s economic-development efforts since 2002 have created about 2,300 jobs. It is as if you wiped out two decades of work in one announcement. (Or, if you’d like to put a better face on it, it sure is fortunate that our community has worked so hard on creating jobs, because without all of those we’d be even worse off yet.)
We also found out, through public records, that businesses based in Manhattan had received more than $80 million in federal government money to preserve jobs during the pandemic. That’s why the area’s economy hasn’t completely tanked while pretty much everything shut down in the spring. But that money is running out.
We watched the discussion as the city government considered eliminating all its recreation programs -- no kids’ baseball, no slow-pitch softball, etc. -- for the coming year. City commissioners flinched, and so something else will be on the chopping block. Whatever that is will be significant.
We watched as Harry’s, the top end of the local restaurant scene for nearly three decades, announced it was closing for good, driven to the grave by the pandemic.
It’s a slow drip of this sort of news, normally. But the furloughs -- an enormous number of jobs for our area -- was a downpour. There’s no getting away from it.
We’ll remain hopeful that there will be in-person college here, starting next month. We’ll remain hopeful that the universal wearing of masks will control the virus’ spread enough to allow that to happen. We’ll remain hopeful that public schools will be able to operate, and that kids will be able to play sports, and that people will eventually return to the jobs that we hope are only temporarily eliminated.
We have a tremendous community, with a university that inspires us with pride almost every day. We will make it through this. It will be a rough year -- that has become crystal-clear -- but we’ll get through it together.