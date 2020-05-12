The death of a 30-year-old Manhattan man from coronavirus is a sobering reminder that there’s nothing that has really changed about this disease.
It’s potentially deadly. There’s no cure for it. It is transmitted person-to-person, and people can infect others without even knowing they have it.
The only prevention is to not get it in the first place, which basically means staying away from other human beings. To the extent that you have to be around other people, the way to prevent it is to wear masks, wash (or sanitize) your hands, and avoid touching your face. But with all that, you can still catch the virus, which means you can end up with a deadly respiratory disease -- or with a disease you could pass on to someone for whom it will be deadly.
We don’t know much yet about the person who died, although public health officials said in their announcement Tuesday he had underlying health problems, and that he was treated at the end at a hospital in Wichita. The fact that there were other health factors is consistent with trends elsewhere; the disease tends to be deadly to people with compromised health due to age or other factors.
It’s easy to lose focus on that when the larger discussion in recent weeks has been about loosening restrictions on businesses. Should masks be required? Should restaurants be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity? Is the government over-reaching? And so on.
These are serious questions; we don’t mean to dismiss or make light of them. We also don’t mean to be alarmist -- there are many causes of death every day.
But a person’s death reminds us of what’s really at stake here. Were it not for this disease, a young person from our town would still be walking the Earth. Instead, he’s gone, and his family and friends will live with that loss for the rest of their lives.