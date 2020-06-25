Someone left a rope, tied like a noose, hanging somewhere, and it caused an uproar because of the possible racial implications. Then officials declared that it wasn't a noose at all.
Sound familiar?
That happened this week at Talladega Superspeedway, when someone found such a rope hanging in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver.
It also, you might recall, happened a couple of years ago on the K-State campus. Someone found a rope tied like a noose hanging from a tree.
In the case of the NASCAR incident, Wallace had been pushing for racial equality. He had successfully called for a ban of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events. Some fans were livid and protested the change. Wallace's fellow drivers, meanwhile, rallied behind him, literally, on Monday. They pushed his car to the front of the field Monday before the race in an emotional show of solidarity.
On Wednesday, the FBI, which had been investigating the report of the noose, declared that it had been there since at least October and was not a hate crime.
That probably feels like deja vu to local readers. K-State's noose report came in May 2017 at a time when some other race-related incidents had heightened tensions on campus. President Richard Myers quickly released a statement denouncing that and any other acts of discrimination on campus. It was only months later that K-State police said based on the evidence, they didn't believe the rope had been intentionally tied to look like a noose and therefore wasn't a hate crime.
It's important to keep a few things in mind in light of these very similar happenings:
First, in both cases, we're reporting what officials believe happened. It's the job of a newspaper to report what those people say. We assume their judgements are based on hard facts to the best they can obtain them. But in both cases, they're not conclusive. Only the culprits really know who tied the ropes or why.
Second, even if these ropes were just ropes, it doesn't prove the absence of racism and discrimination. It says something about the culture of NASCAR and its fan base that no one was particularly surprised something like that could happen.
And while many of us think of Manhattan and K-State to be a fairly inclusive place, people here are not without prejudice, either. That incident in 2017 may have been just a climbing rope someone used to attach a hammock to a tree to read a book. And maybe not. But when some people saw it, they thought it was an act of hate, and that itself is probably evidence of a climate where people feel unsafe.
Another report around that same time, involving graffiti with racial slurs painted on a car, ended up being a hoax. But there were other incidents, too. And the recent #BlackatKState movement on Twitter reveals that there are plenty of transgressions that we don't always hear about.
We're glad to see NASCAR making progress to create a culture that doesn't include discrimination.
When faced with reports of acts like these, it's important to let authorities investigate and not jump to conclusions. But it's also important to acknowledge that discrimination does go on all around us, and we must pay attention. Ignoring it won't make it disappear.