Since you’re reading this editorial, it’s a pretty good guess that you subscribe to The Manhattan Mercury. As a subscriber, you ought to know that there’s a bill in Congress that would allow you to take a tax credit for the cost of your subscription.
It would benefit you, and it would benefit us at The Mercury, and we think it’s a good idea.
It’s called the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, and it has 100 cosponsors from both parties in the U.S. House of Representatives. That’s a recognition of the crucial role that local journalists play in our representative system of government, as well as a recognition of the extremely difficult business climate that local news organizations find themselves in, due to some long-standing trends and the business crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.
So far, Roger Marshall, the member of the House who represents Manhattan, has not signed on as a cosponsor. We hope he does; we hope Kansas’ entire delegation joins in support.
Subscribers are not the only beneficiaries. Local businesses could take a tax credit for the expense of buying advertising from local news organizations, including newspapers, radio stations and television stations. (Manhattan doesn’t have a TV station, so that’s not relevant here, but it could be elsewhere if the station does local news reporting.)
And news organizations themselves could get a tax credit to help cover the cost of employing reporters.
This is an intelligent approach to a major problem facing the country. Newspapers -- still by far the largest source of professional journalism in the country -- are seeing their business upended. For decades, the business has been sustained by local advertisers trying to reach good potential customers, but the erosion of locally-owned businesses by big-box national chains, as well as the low-cost tech advertising channels provided by Craigslist, Google and Facebook, have decimated that source of revenue for newspapers.
During the pandemic, business closures and slowdowns have worsened the problem, even while readership of professional journalism has surged. And the need for such journalism -- which has to play a watchdog role on the government -- has never been greater.
All of these things are true and relevant here at The Mercury. The Congressional act would, of course, benefit you as a subscriber, and would benefit us as journalists, and the owners and managers of the company.
But it’s certainly not just for us, or for you. It’s an important concept at this time across our state, and across our country. It has a limited time frame of five years, as legacy news organizations transition to other digital business models. We at The Mercury feel that we can make that transition, provided we get through some very difficult times right now.
The measure also manages to avoid entangling government aid with journalism; that could potentially be a real mess. The act simply allows consumers -- both readers and advertisers -- to have a tax benefit if they choose to spend their money with local news organizations that meet their needs. The government isn’t picking winners and losers; it’s allowing the free market to do that, while recognizing the important role that local journalism plays in sustaining our system of government.
The chance that Congress will actually pass this act before the November elections seems remote, but we think the concept is valid, and perhaps there’s a real chance early next year. In our view the sooner, the better.