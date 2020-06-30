Gov. Laura Kelly is evidently going to order that masks be worn in public statewide. There’s some dispute about whether she has the power to do so, but for the sake of discussion let’s assume that the order takes effect.
The first and most important thing to say is that wearing a mask in public is a good idea. The mask might help protect its wearer, and definitely helps protect others in case the wearer is infected with the coronavirus. The fact that people can be infected without knowing it means that there are clearly many carriers walking around, inadvertently spreading a potentially deadly illness.
The second point is that virus cases have risen lately, particularly in the Manhattan area. We’ve more than doubled in a week, driven by outbreaks among the college-age population. This is a college town, and so that’s a big deal, even if those people themselves don’t end up getting terribly ill from the virus. They could spread it to vulnerable people.
Third, government restrictions on businesses have loosened dramatically, and that’s probably appropriate. We as a community -- and as a state -- did the job of flattening the curve, slowing the rate of transmission of the virus, during lockdown and stay-at-home orders. Those heavy-handed regulations slammed businesses and employment, and so there was a trade-off to make.
The other way to try to slow the virus is to manage the behavior of individual people, rather than closing businesses. That means encouraging -- or perhaps requiring -- social distancing and the wearing of masks. It means good hand hygiene, covering coughs, and staying isolated if symptoms appear.
Well, governing individual behavior is a much more difficult -- and problematic -- regulatory scheme. The hygiene police can’t go around forcing you to wash your hands -- “Sing the birthday song, mister!” -- or ticketing you for sneezing wrong. So they are attacking it from the mask standpoint, which is easier to monitor.
We were hesitant to endorse a mask requirement when Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi first floated it this spring. It felt like government overreach at the time, given that it was during the lockdown, and during a time that there were very few cases. It was also going to be practically unenforceable, as the police director said at the time.
We’re still not big fans of the idea of a government-ordered requirement. Are police really going to ticket people for failing to wear a mask?
If it’s not enforceable, then it’s really just a suggestion. If it’s really just a suggestion, then we would suggest handling it that way. Use the bully pulpit of the governor’s office -- along with public service announcements, and friendly editorial pages (like this one) -- to strongly encourage wearing masks. Requiring it is going to make some people treat a decision to not wear a mask like an act of principled civil disobedience, which of course it’s not. It’s an irresponsible decision that endangers others, but forcing it is going to flip the dynamic around.
To be clear: As we’ve said here for months, people should wear a mask in public. It’s an act of kindness and empathy. But we’d rather not have the government mandating it.