The Manhattan Public Library has given up trying to collect late fees on books.
They’ve written off $90,000 in unpaid fees, accumulated over many years, and basically said people can start with a clean slate. From here on out, you won’t have late fees on books unless you go 45 days past the due date, in which case you’ll get a bill for a lost book. If you show up with the book, though, you won’t have to pay that.
So it’s really a no-fee operation now.
In a way, that seems like giving in to the rule-breakers. People who followed the rules, brought books back on time, or paid their fees, seem like suckers, and people who scoffed at all that got away with it.
Also, without the threat of fees, it will be harder to enforce due dates, and so books will likely be out longer. That could make it harder to find a particular book at a particular time.
But we tend to defer to the wisdom of people who are actively involved in running the library, and they’re saying this is the way to go. In essence, they are willing to give up a certain amount of revenue -- fees amounted to $47,000 in the most recent year, or 1.2 percent of the library budget -- in exchange for giving people more universal access to library books. The library “believes in free and equal access for all,” they said in making the announcement.
It will also reduce the hassle and expense associated with chasing people around for late books. It won’t eliminate it, of course, since some people will still have to be billed for a lost book that’s actually just late.
The library here is one of the community’s great assets, and has been for many years. We’re certain the decision was made for good reasons, and we’re willing to suspend cynicism because of the library’s long record of excellent service.
Hopefully, this decision will lead to broader community use of that service.