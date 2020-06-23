Fascinating revelations in Tuesday’s Mercury from Gene Taylor, the athletics director at K-State, as reported by Mercury sports editor Ryan Black.
Basically, the root of the coronavirus outbreak on the football team is two young men who came to town with the virus, after the bulk of the team had already tested negative. Unknowingly, they spread it around to teammates just by hanging out together, and before anybody knew what had happened, there were at least 14 players infected.
Let’s unpack that just a little because it’s a small-scale study in universal testing. To start with, there are about 130 young men in the football program. Under the procedures K-State came up with, they were all tested before they could start workouts at the athletics facilities. The first batch of 90 all tested negative. Then, when later groups came in, two tested positive, and then two more.
That’s somewhere between 1.5 and 3 percent of the population on the football team, carrying the virus, probably without feeling any symptoms.
But at least those first two didn’t even know they were infected, and so they got together with other guys on the team to play video games, and they joined in a social gathering, probably a pool party, Taylor said. It’s possible that some other players had gotten the virus elsewhere and just found out about it a few days after they got here, but generally it’s fair to assume that the others caught it while here. So from two, the numbers quickly jumped to 14. From there, it will likely climb higher, although now those with positive tests have been isolated in order to stop the explosive growth.
In a matter of days, without anybody knowing it, the virus had infected more than 10 percent of the population of football players. That’s awfully quick transmission.
Fortunately, those men are generally in tremendous physical condition, and they’re young, so they will probably all be fine. But of course all it would take is one of them spending an evening at an Aggieville bar or two to infect dozens of others. We do not know specifically if there’s a link between the football outbreak and the surge of cases elsewhere in the community, but it stands to reason that there is one somehow. All it would take would be one non-football player hanging out at the pool party or stopping in to play some X-box for an hour to make that link.
None of this is to blame the football program -- its own policies and procedures are reasonable and, we assume, well-executed. It’s just the nature of a close-knit community during a viral pandemic. Stuff happens.
Can there still be football, even if there’s no vaccine? Can there be college?
Well, we don’t know the answers to those questions yet. We presume the answer is yes, if poeple follow the proper precautions. What we do know, from one small-scale episode, is that those precautions have to be followed all the time in order to stop extremely fast transmission.