A video circulating on social media over the weekend had an ominous set-up: A black man was on the ground near the corner of 12th and Moro on a weekend night, surrounded by several white cops.
In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, that’s a terrifying scenario for a variety of reasons. A white police officer kneeled on the neck of Mr. Floyd, an unarmed black man, until he was dead, setting off protests that extended across the whole country.
As the local video goes on, though, it becomes evident -- despite the accusatory language of the woman recording the incident and some inflammatory comments by onlookers -- that Riley County Police officers were doing everything right and nothing wrong.
The man, Joshua Stepney, was wanted for probation violation, and so was arrested just after bar-closing time Saturday night in Aggieville. For some reason, he evidently initiated a conversation with a Fort Riley patrol officer at the scene, and RCPD officers recognized him, ran his background, and stepped in to arrest him. He didn’t put his hands behind his back after they asked him to do so, so he was also charged with resisting arrest.
The video doesn’t show any of that, beginning with the scenario of him on the ground with cops surrounding him. He had appeared to have some sort of medical emergency and wouldn’t support his own weight, which is how he ended up there, police said. So the officers on the scene propped him up in a seated position and kept close tabs on him until the ambulance that they had called arrived on the scene.
The person shooting the video said that he was having seizures, but the hospital found no evidence of any medical problems. The narrator also said he wasn’t being read his rights, but police director Dennis Butler said the cops on scene did everything right. We presume he’s right and the narrator is wrong.
Not that we have any criticism of the narrator for doing what she did. Unfortunately, in this environment, documenting such an interaction is entirely warranted. There have been many instances across the country of police brutality toward black people.
Police here aren’t perfect, and we can’t just issue them a blank pass. But in this case, it looks like a textbook job of handling a potentially explosive situation with professionalism and, dare we say it, a little bit of grace.
It was a complicated and high-intensity moment that was defused the right way, simply by treating the person in custody as a human being worthy of respect and care.
We still have some questions, such as this: Why would a man wanted for probation violation initiate a conversation with a cop? But then again, why would a guy wanted for probation violation be in Aggieville just after bar-closing time, anyway. The first question might lead a person to wonder if police somehow pestered him because he was black; the second question might make a person wonder a little more about the judgment of Mr. Stepney.
Not everything is cut-and-dried here. But, as we said, the way the police acted once Mr. Stepney was in custody warrants nothing but praise. Perhaps it’s an example others can follow.