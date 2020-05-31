The occurrence of plant diseases is a mixed bag. Some you can predict on occurring each year. This past week, the cedar-apple rust was noticeable. Each season will be different, but this disease will be active each year.
Other diseases aren’t as reliable. Some years certain diseases are quite active. Other years, only a few lucky ones get to manage them. Weather patterns trigger diseases, and I have had the right conditions for at least one of these to become active.
Powdery Mildew is the active disease on my Wishbone flower. Mildew generally is more severe during periods of wide temperature fluctuations. Like most diseases, the fungi are host-specific. The powdery mildew on my flowers is different and won’t infect my lilac that gets a powdery mildew and another on peonies.
Affected plants develop a white, powdery growth on the surface of the leaves. Infected plants may appear to be sprinkled with baby powder or covered in cobwebs. This white growth is actually strands of the fungus that penetrate the leaf surface and absorbs nutrients. A heavy mildew infection can result in premature defoliation, decreased plant vigor and decrease in aesthetic quality of the plant.
Fungicides must be applied to healthy green tissue early in the growing season before infection begins. When the first leaf spot is observed, pinch off the infected leaves and begin fungicide sprays to protect healthy tissues. Repeat applications are often necessary throughout the growing season and should be applied according to label instructions. Fungicides will not cure or remove existing powdery mildew infections. Once the majority of leaves have leaf spots, it is too late to treat. Many different fungicides are effective in protecting plants against powdery mildew if applied correctly. Low impact fungicides like sulfur, potassium bicarbonate and horticultural oils are suggested.
Other products are available depending on the plant. Always follow the pesticide label directions attached to the pesticide container you are using. Remember, the label is the law.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-410-5336 or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.