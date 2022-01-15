On Christmas Day, after we had washed the last dish from our annual family dinner, we noticed water rising in the kitchen sink. This is not a good sign. We tried a plunger and that did not help. So, we tried using a snake. That helped a little, but it did not solve the problem. Since it did not appear to be getting any worse, we waited until Monday morning to call the plumber.
As I sat down to write this column, my mind, being what it is, began connecting my current plight with plumbers, Watergate, and the Nixon resignation. Sometimes, problems that appear to be simple to solve turn out to be major catastrophes. It happened to the Nixon Administration, and it is happening to the Biden Administration. While there are a number of problems plaguing the Biden Administration at the end of this first year in office — COVID, the economy, immigration, supply-chain issues, foreign affairs and his Build Back America plan — what I’d like to focus on is a problem that is just beginning to raise its ugly head. It has to do with the Democrat leadership’s desire for power.
Before I go any further, let’s be clear: both political parties have an insatiable desire for power. This is not just a Democrat issue. However, it is an issue for Joe Biden since the left wing of the Democrat party has expressed a willingness to do whatever it takes to gain that power they desire. Three key steps are going to cause a major clash that will affect the entire nation for decades to come. Those steps include, eliminating the filibuster, eliminating the Electoral College, and passing the Freedom to Vote bill. I’ll address these separately.
The filibuster issue seems to come up at some point in almost every administration. To “filibuster” means to delay action on a bill or other issue by talking. A filibuster can only be stopped if a supermajority of 60 senators vote to end debate in a process called cloture. With only 50 senators, the Democrats need 10 Republications to vote with them to pass a bill. By eliminating the filibuster rule, the Democrat’s 50 votes plus the Vice President’s vote could pass a bill. This is important when it comes to the Freedom to Vote bill. The Democrats do not have 10 Republicans who will vote with them. When the Republicans tried to eliminate the filibuster, the Democrats screamed bloody murder. Today it is the Democrats wanting the change and the Republicans doing the screaming
The next step to gain power would be to eliminate the Electoral College. The Electoral College is a safeguard put in place by the founding fathers for two reasons. The first reason was to create a buffer between population and the selection of a president. The second was to ensure the government gave extra power to the smaller states. With this process, each state has a number of appointed electors equal to the number of members it has in the House plus two senators.
Each state is guaranteed a minimum of three electors. The District of Columbia, for this purpose only, also has three electors. By eliminating the Electoral College, the president would be elected by popular vote. Since the largest clusters of persons are mostly located in the urban areas on the two coasts, the less populated states, in mid-America, would have little to say about who the president would be.
The final step to gaining the power sought by the far left of the Democrat Party is the Freedom to Vote bill. There are so many things included in this bill that even to attempt to summarize it would be fruitless. I will say this; however, I believe that it is first a liberal reaction to the fact that a number of conservative states have been tightening their election laws to prevent fraud and corruption in the election system. Videos and investigation results show that the 2020 federal election was fraught with both fraud and corruption.
Issues raised went from boxes of uncounted ballets to the double or triple counting of other ballets. There were places that pole watchers were prevented from doing their job. In other places, the law was changed at the last minute to allow late votes to be counted. The Democrats deny all this and say that even if it did exist, it would not have changed the election results. I do not know if they are correct or not, but the fact remains that the election was extremely poorly managed.
Politics is a dirty business. Too many politicians lookout for themselves and, as we say in the Army, “Rape, pillage, and plunder” the people they are supposed to be working for. They will say what they have to say to get reelected and then do what they have to do to gain power, wealth, and prestige. The days of the moderate politician, willing to compromise to achieve the best result for the American people are gone. In their place, stand the partisan politicians afraid to compromise for fear the other party might get the credit.
Before going to the polls in November 2022, ask yourself, “Is the country moving the direction I want it to?” If it is, fine. Keep the Democrats in office. However, if it is not, then it is time for a change. Do not listen to what they say; talk is cheap. Look at what they do
Bill Shea is a retired major in the U. S. Army. He also worked at K-State as an instructor in computer science and still supply preaches for MCC. He lives in Manhattan.