The color yellow can represent sunshine, hope and happiness but yet has conflicting associations. On one hand, yellow stands for freshness, happiness, positivity, clarity, energy, optimism, enlightenment, remembrance, honor, loyalty and joy, but on the other, it represents cowardice and deceit. Studies show that the meaning of the color yellow can be warmth, cheerfulness, increased mental activity and increased muscle energy. The color yellow helps activate the memory, encourages communication, enhances vision, builds confidence and stimulates the nervous system.
Put the color yellow in the lawn in the form of a dandelion and the negative side of yellow is stimulated. Dandelions are best controlled when young, which come in the fall. There are always some, if not a lot, that appear in the spring. If needed, they can be killed anytime. Cultivation or pulling works.
Broadleaf post-emergent herbicides are available for management of dandelions and other weeds. K-State has done research projects on managing weeds, including dandelions in particular. Many products will accomplish the task. Killing the dandelion and undesirable plants is the challenge.
Products were studied to see how they worked at pre-bloom, full bloom and post bloom. Another factor was taken into consideration — potential drift that would injure desirable plants such as tomatoes is important to know. A product containing 2,4-D, MCPP and Dicamba controlled dandelions and did not harm desirable plants when following the label directions. Control of dandelions was best at pre-bloom and post bloom. It was less effective when applied at peak bloom.
The document of these studies is available online. Search for the K-State Turfgrass Research 2012. One of the products that works well is not available, however.
You can find out more by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.