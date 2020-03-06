It’s my all-time favorite work of fiction. Ninety-nine percent of the planet’s population is wiped out by a super flu virus. Those left upright and breathing endure end-of-the-world trials and tribulations, stumble across like-minded survivors and eventually make their way to one of two camps.
‘Good’ sets up shop in the People’s Republic of Boulder, while ‘evil’ makes itself at home in Vegas.
Stephen King’s The Stand paints what to me seems a stunningly realistic scenario of societal breakdown in the wake of a catastrophic global pandemic. Along the way, the survivors are haunted by competing good dreams and evil nightmares, which inform the choices they make related to their eventual destination. The nightmares instill fear, or perhaps play upon our existing individual and collective fears.
This morning, I was supposed to be in Orlando for a professional conference. An email last Tuesday from the organizers acknowledged our omnipresent fears and artfully reminded participants that “the incidence of Coronavirus in the U.S. remains small and there are no domestic travel advisories or limitations on gatherings in place from any public health agency.”
They also left themselves some room to maneuver. “We are continuing to closely monitor the situation over the coming days and will adjust as the facts guide us.”
Two coming days later, on Thursday, the facts guided them to pull the plug.
“In response to the outbreak in Florida and elsewhere of the COVID-19 virus, (conference organizers) senior management and our Board of Trustees have decided to cancel (the conference). We did not make this decision lightly, as we were eagerly anticipating a terrific conference.”
In Tuesday’s email, when the sentiment was to ease fears, the conference organizers were quick to point out the purpose of the Public Health Emergency was to grant authority to Florida state health officials to quarantine anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.
By Thursday, they were using it as a fig leaf.
“…out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of everyone involved and given the Public Health Emergency declared in Florida relating to the outbreak, we believe this is the most prudent course of action.”
It sure seems like fear escalated quickly in two days. Don’t get me wrong, if I had responsibility for the decision and was in the room where it happened, I would very likely make the same call and then look for an “official” hook to justify the action.
Human – and system management – nature.
Before the Coronavirus began to dominate headlines, I helped my 84-year old mother, who lives in Nashville, plan a trip home to Kansas this spring to visit an ailing friend. Last week, after consuming a few hours of cable news, she asked me to look into her cancellation/postponement options. I understand Mom’s fear. When she sees the Coronavirus is especially tough on older folks, it hits home.
One of the reasons I like The Stand so much is exactly because of the fear it engendered. The book scared the crap out of me. There’s one scene where a supernatural evil being swoops down and lays waste to an unsuspecting survivor, walking alone at night on a dark, deserted highway. First time I read that, I had to put the book down and catch my breath.
I recall The Exorcist scaring the bejeezus out of me as a young man. The fact that Cliff Richard’s “Devil Woman” was on the radio en route home from the movies played heavily on my then 19-year old heart and mind.
Beware the devil woman. She’s gonna get you.
Head shrinkers identify all manner of reasons why we like to be scared. In my case, I suspect it’s biochemical. The adrenaline rush and dopamine release results in a pleasure-filled sense of euphoria, similar to the effect produced by alcohol and drugs.
If I want something to be legitimately afraid of, perhaps I should consider the plight of health care professionals. My son is an M.D., wrapping up a three-year fellowship in Denver which requires occasional E.R. duty. I envision him togged head-to-toe like an astronaut breathing through an N95 respirator face mask.
When he told me of all the precautions he and his colleagues take when screening for the Coronavirus, my heart jumped a beat, especially when I remembered that doctors were among the initial casualties in Wuhan.
Clearly, life will be a little abnormal, at least for a while. It also seems pretty clear that fear will be a big reason why.
