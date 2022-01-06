Looking back to just a year ago this month, our Ascension Via Christi caregivers and associates began receiving the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine was coined “A shot of hope,” by our system infection control director Dr. Maggie Hagan.
That is exactly what it was: hope. Ascension Via Christi front-line associates in Manhattan, Pittsburg and Wichita were some of the first healthcare providers in Kansas to receive the vaccine. During those first few weeks there was excitement around finally getting to “play offense” and not just reacting to the pandemic and I felt such relief that we finally had a way to offer protection to our associates, physicians and staff.
In the past year, the vaccine was approved for children as young as 5 years old. With the addition of the COVID-19 booster shots, we have a renewed level of protection against the virus. In addition, we’ve added the monoclonal antibody infusions as a way to help positive COVID outpatients stop their progression and keep them out of the hospital.
From our bedside nurses to our support associates to our local physician community, I am grateful to all of our healthcare providers in the region. During this time, we have found how important collaboration, communication and support is among our community leaders, health providers, and other agencies. I am especially grateful for the associates, physicians and leaders from the rural hospitals in our neighboring communities, our County Health Departments, K-State and Irwin Army Community Hospital. Our region is blessed to have so many caring people dedicated to collaboration and the health of our communities.
We remained dedicated and flexible throughout the pandemic to provide safe patient care to hundreds of COVID-19 patients at our hospitals in Manhattan and Wamego. Working with the Pottawatomie County Health Department we facilitated multiple vaccine clinics. Our partnership with Riley County Health Department included extensive education and coordination efforts and way too many sessions on KMAN, Facebook live and television. In Manhattan and Wamego, we provided monoclonal antibody infusions to more than 350 COVID-19 patients at high-risk for serious illness. We have cared for over 300 inpatients and seen hundreds more patients through our Emergency Departments.
Additionally, 2021 is notable as a year of many achievements, including:
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan earned an “A” from the Leapfrog Group for patient safety and quality!
Ascension Via Christi Hospital being recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as a Best Hospital for Maternity Care based on hospital data for five key indicators for uncomplicated deliveries. AVCM is one of three Kansas hospitals to receive this recognition!
AVCM is recognized by the Midwest Transplant Network as a leader for organ donors and organs transplanted.
Recruitment of numerous physicians to our community including Hospitalists, Physical Medicine & Rehab, and Emergency Medicine.
Opened a new Pediatric Therapy gym with sensory room and new equipment to serve some of our most vulnerable children.
Established a Genetic Counseling Clinic to specifically serve our community oncology patients and keep more care local.
These are just a few examples of how Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan puts patient safety first, demonstrates our clinical improvements, and is committed to our Mission for caring for all, especially our region’s vulnerable populations.
Our associates and community health partners continue to serve as a beacon of hope. As we look forward to 2022 we ask God to bless our hospital associates, our community physicians and board, our local and state leaders, and our nation.
Bob Copple is the president of Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manahttan.