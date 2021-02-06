Back in 2010, I planted 25 American plum bare-root seedlings that I purchased from the Kansas Forest Service. Today, those small trees provide seasonal interest. Many male Cardinals and few females enjoy roosting and flying from branch to branch.
The plantings are located so that they can be viewed from three different rooms of the house. Basically, every day I can look out and see them plus other birds enjoying the habitat. I may enjoy it as much as the wildlife.
American plum and many other plants are available for purchase from the Kansas Forest Service now through May 1.
To order go to www.kansasforests.org/conservation_trees or call 1-888-740-8733. All plants are seedling size to be used for either a windbreak, woodlot, riparian planting, for education, Christmas trees or wildlife habitat.
One other use of these plants is for raising pollinators. There is an eastern pollinator bundle with plant species that provide food and shelter for pollinators. The shrubs chosen in the bundle will provide nesting material for native bees.
Evergreens may be purchased as either bare-root or container grown. Black Hills spruce is only available in a container. Deciduous trees and shrubs are only bare-root. Plants are purchased as 25 per unit.
Non-plant items are also available. I purchased weed barrier fabric with pins to help get some spring plantings off to a good start. The fabric will keep weed competition down and stop soil evaporation. Marking flags and plant protective tubes are available.
All plants and materials are shipped out of Manhattan. Because of risks associated with COVID-19, there will be no orders picked up at the state office, all orders will be shipped UPS.
I have been satisfied with my decision to plant my plums 11 years ago. I’m glad I didn’t put it off.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.