Sometimes we don’t get the amount of natural rainfall that is preferred. An inch of rain once a week is prescribed. The rain forecasts are promising but not always producing. With the normal hot and dry part of the growing season approaching, irrigation is likely.
Join me on June 30 for an online program on watering our plants.
It is estimated that as much as 50% of the water used outdoors is wasted from inefficient watering methods and systems. This is a waste of money and a limited resource.
Drip irrigation is the most efficient method to irrigate. This is practical for vegetable gardens, flower beds and shrub borders. It works everywhere, but it gets expensive for a lawn.
My drip equipment has lasted for 15 years or more. Of course, last year it wasn’t used since it rained a lot. Besides the hose, one needs a filter and pressure reducer, and a backflow device is recommended. All of this is a one-time expense.
There are two types of hose. One comes with emitters built in. You purchase itwith the spacing that you need. The spacing is normally every 12, 18 or 24 inches. Or you can get the solid hose and punch in the emitters where you need them.
A soaker hose leaks water all over. Drip is different than a soaker hose. The soaker does not put out a uniform amount of water. More water is released at the hose connection. Putting a splitter on the soaker hose to connect the end and front helps.
Impact, oscillating or spray heads are used for watering plants. Droplet size is important to prevent waste. The wind is usually blowing and fine droplets blow away from the targeted plants.
Watering can be therapy. It can alleviate stress in our life and get us outdoors breathing the air. Just remember, plant roots need air too, so don’t overdo therapy.
