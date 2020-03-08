Flipping the calendar to March gets me excited for a vegetable garden. Typically, March 17 is the unofficial start of the season with Irish potatoes being planted. Peas could be planted ahead of potatoes if one is itching to get started.
A vegetable garden will provide tasty food and a sense of accomplishment. The food that a garden provides makes a valuable contribution to a healthy diet. Salad crops like onions, lettuce, spinach and radishes can be planted in March. These can easily be planted in the ground or in containers for an early season harvest.
These are the four crops that many of the area fourth graders plant in their school’s garden. K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners and I will be assisting the youth in planting their salad gardens after their spring break. The desired harvest will occur right before the summer break.
Riley County has several community gardens available for gardeners without space for gardening. The city of Riley, Meadowlark, Jardine at K-State and Manhattan have available plots. Manhattan’s plots rent ranges from $25-50. Lower rates are available for reduced income households. A deposit of $20 is required but a reduced rate is available. Water, tools, mulch and compost are provided. Gardeners are required to give back four hours of volunteer service. Ask at communitygarden@tryufm.org or check out https://tryufm.org/community-gardens.
A wonderful resource for all vegetable gardeners is the K-State Research and Extension publication the “Kansas Garden Guide.” This 80-page publication explains what is needed to be successful growing vegetables here. There are 18 pages discussing individual crops from asparagus to watermelon.
It can be downloaded for free from www.ksre.ksu.edu. We have copies for sale at the Extension office for $5.
Other publications to consider are “Recommended Vegetable Varieties” and “Vegetable Garden Planting Guide.” Many more publications and videos are online at www.hnr.ksu.edu/extension/info-center.
You can find out more on gardening at Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu