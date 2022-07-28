What are the first things that come up when someone mentions Saudi Arabia?
Human rights problems, their actions in Yemen, what they did to Khashoggi, weapons sales, links to 9/11, and probably much more.
Given all of these negatives, it begs the question of why the U.S. has an alliance with Saudi Arabia?
The simple answer is that both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia need each other to ensure that their security goals are achieved.
From the U.S. perspective, if the Middle East was the same as it is today except that Saudi Arabia was not an option for an alliance, who would have practical control over the region? Iran.
There are no other powers in the Middle East that can combat Iran the way Saudi Arabia does.
More than that, few nations in the Middle East would agree on how much of a threat Iran can become if left unchecked.
For the Saudis, the U.S. alliance provides the military means to combat Iran and its proxies when necessary.
More than that, knowing that an ally they have had since World War II is still behind them is a morale booster.
As a practical matter, Saudi Arabia and Iran are in a cold war with each other. They both support proxies in wars occurring in the Middle East, and both have supported different regimes during the Arab Spring, but they have not engaged each other.
What they are both fighting for is effective control over the Middle East. Essentially regional hegemony.
In this case, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have a common enemy, and because of the long-term relationship, any chance of misstep/miscommunication about goals is easier to fix.
The problems flow from what I mentioned at the start, the negatives we Americans always see with Saudi Arabia. I would also like to say that similar negative attitudes for different reasons apply in the reverse.
Differences in cultures and biased views that come from it occur between every nation; this is merely a fact of life. More than that, every type of relationship is going to have problems from time to time. The same is true between countries on the world stage.
What needs to be remembered is that every alliance has its benefits along with the minuses.
Right now if it were not for Saudi Arabia being as determined to keep the alliance as it has been over the decades, then the twin pillars strategy during the Cold War would have never occurred.
(This doctrine was a way for the U.S. to prevent any one nation in the Middle East from
becoming so powerful that it could control the entirety of Gulf Region’s oil supply.), Iran’s
revolution would have been exported at a far greater level and efficiency than it was, and more than likely we would see an Iran have incredible control over the Middle East.
Another scenario that could have occurred had this alliance not been in place, was what the 1991 Gulf war have been like? If the U.S. had a negative relationship with Saudi Arabia, meaning no alliance, would the same coalition have formed? If not, what would Saddam Hussein have done?
He already had a pitiful excuse to invade Kuwait at the time given the international response that occurred what was to stop him from going further into Saudi Arabia with no alliance with the U.S. to back them up or a coalition of nations to help?
This is not to say that we should view Saudi Arabia as guiltless of its faults. No nation should be.
But what is essential is that this alliance holds more weight than we in the U.S. give it credit for.
More to the point in international politics you never get to pick your friends. Sometimes you have to choose the lesser of two evils, assuming your goals are a priority and you do not put morality as the focal point.
Frank Felber is a longtime Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in
2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in international security studies from the University of Arizona.