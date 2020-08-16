August is the month to evaluate your cool-season lawn.
Tall fescue is the preferred grass for most situations. It is a bunch type grass and doesn’t spread. If you have thin or bare spots, planting seeds is necessary.
Starting from scratch may be necessary if you have an uneven surface. Killing off any existing weeds and grass is suggested to do some regrading. Going from a warm-season grass like Bermuda grass will require killing off the current turfgrass as well.
Water and fertilize your weeds prior to killing the unwanted vegetation. Bermuda grass is tough to kill and this step is most important. Don’t mow for several days to have lots of surface area for the herbicide to contact.
Several herbicides will kill the crown and roots of the unwanted vegetation. A product containing glyphosate is common. Most labels indicate that seeding can be done seven days after application. Read and follow the product label used.
In most cases, the dead vegetation can be chopped up and tilled into the soil. Tilling and moving the soil to have a uniform seeding media is best. The soil should be crumbly meaning not like powder or fluffy.
A soil test is recommended to determine the level of nutrients for the new grass. Take soil plugs randomly throughout the planting area. The sub samples are 4 inches deep and as uniform from top to bottom as possible.
Mix the sub samples, preferably 10 or more, together and put two cups into a disposable container. Label your sample and bring it to the Extension office.
The soil test will determine how much fertilizer will be needed to get the young grass plants growing. This fertilizer will be mixed into the soil prior to planting. A final grading of the soil and it is ready for seeding.
September is the best month to seed. Soil temperatures are best for quick germination of the seed. Little to no weed activity occurs in September. Air temperatures are more favorable for cool-season grass growth.
