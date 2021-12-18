The holiday season brings so much nostalgia. The lights. The gifts under the tree. White Christmases and ugly sweaters.
But nothing about “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” triggers my nostalgia quite like Christmas music.
Some people could do without these songs and even actively avoid them. I try to wait until after Thanksgiving to start listening, but once I start, Christmas songs make up most of what I listen to through December.
Through my childhood, I remember my parents playing Mannheim Steamroller Christmas albums and the Neil Diamond Christmas album. We still play them sometimes, and nothing about the holidays takes me back like those versions of many songs. As we’ve gotten older, my family’s traditions have changed, but those songs still pop up most years.
The a capella group Pentatonix has released a Christmas album most years since 2012, and those make up most of my December soundtrack these days. They even have a couple of sentimental originals that have brought me near tears. My favorite from these albums is probably “Silent Night.” It’s a very simple but absolutely stunning arrangement of the song.
For years, I often would decorate my apartment and wrap gifts while watching “Glee” holiday episodes. I’m pretty sure the only reason I chose episodes of that particular show was because they are full of very festive arrangements of great Christmas songs.
I realized recently that one of my favorite Christmas songs is specifically tinged with nostalgia. When I was a kid, my family used to go to Omaha to see the community playhouse production of “A Christmas Carol,” and I still sometimes read that book around Christmastime. The song “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” features in both the book and the production I used to see and it brings back memories of seeing the play with my family.
I find that a lot of my favorite Christmas songs fall into what could be considered “melancholy.” I love the song, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon, probably because I’m a huge Beatles fan, but I like other kind of down selections too.
Another of my favorites is “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting).” This is quite possibly the most nostalgic Christmas song ever recorded, with its sentimental descriptions of the holiday. It evokes images of children’s smiling faces and all the ways many people celebrate, from decorations to food.
My favorite Christmas song is “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and while this song isn’t necessarily sad, it does have an air of melancholy. It gets at the idea of putting aside your struggles for a day and enjoying time with loved ones, which is a mindset I try to keep during this time of year.