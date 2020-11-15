My family and I, like most families around the world, had to celebrate milestones this year without each other or in ways that looked a little different than normal.
I celebrated my 30th birthday on Nov. 6, and beginning a new decade in the middle of a pandemic was a bit strange. It came just less than a month after my great-grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday. Both were joyful days, but they did show how things have shifted in 2020.
We’ve all had to make decisions this year about whether or not to celebrate big moments, or at least how to celebrate them. My typical birthday celebrations usually include dinner with family or friends, maybe ice cream or cake or drinks.
This year I stayed home to avoid gatherings or crowds. I did treat myself to a coffee and breakfast drive-thru, ordered some of my favorite food for delivery, watched a couple of my favorite movies, and talked to family and friends via video chat.
I enjoyed my day, but I probably would have made slightly more elaborate plans for the big 3-0 in any other year. Like so many others this year, I had to scale back a little.
It was different from when my great-grandmother, who our family refers to as Granny, celebrated in October. She lives in Western Nebraska, and some of the family who lives in that area throws her a birthday party every year. They threw one this year as well, but it was definitely colored by the unusual world we’re living in.
I stressed for weeks about whether I should go. I haven’t been able to make it in several years because the 7-hour drive is difficult to make by myself, and I really wanted to be there to help Granny mark such a big occasion as her 100th birthday.
In the two weeks leading up to leaving for the party, I tried to leave the house even less than I have been. I met up with my dad and grandmother to make the drive together, and we wore masks in the car.
At the party, I wore a mask, as did many others (though not all), including Granny. There was plenty of hand sanitizer to go around.
It was a beautiful day, and we were able to spread out outdoors. The birthday girl had a good day and was grateful to have her loved ones together.
I was really happy to be there, chat with family and share the day, but I did count the days for the next two weeks until the 50 or so of us who attended the party would seemingly be in the clear.
Once two weeks passed, everyone was still healthy, and I definitely breathed a sigh of relief. But really, we just got lucky. Many people having gatherings like this are not so lucky. In fact, one of the relatives at the party did recently test positive for the coronavirus following an exposure that happened after the event.
These won’t be the last occasions when I have to weigh the risks of celebrating something. All of us are going to run into this many more times, especially with the holidays coming up. But I’m still grateful I was able to safely celebrate these milestones.