In late March 2020, I was pregnant — very pregnant.
I had just come from an ultrasound appointment, where the technician asked me if I wanted to know how much the baby weighed. I said yes.
“Are you sure?” she asked.
“Well not anymore,” I said.
She told me based on her measurements I had a 10-pound boy in my very round belly. I already knew he was running out of room from his frequent kicking.
Shortly after that, my OB-GYN called to recommend I make an appointment to be induced. He was cooked, the doctor said; it was time to get him out.
I remember feeling a little relieved to have a medical reason to get on with the delivery. COVID-19 was coming. K-State had suspended classes and sent students home. The governor had declared all schools closed for in-person classes. All the sports were canceled, which is how you really know it was bad. And Manhattan had gotten its first case.
I might have felt different under normal circumstances, but I agreed it might be better to deliver sooner than later.
It was my second pregnancy, but I was so scared. I called my boss, publisher Ned Seaton, to tell him the plan. It was strange to think I was about to be out of the office for two months during the biggest news event of my life.
“Well, this baby’s going to be born into a different world,” he said.
I burst into tears. That happened a lot when I was pregnant, but I was desperately praying he was wrong. Things were changing so fast at that point, and nobody knew anything.
It was terrifying. But I think anyone who decides to have children must at least hope that they’re bringing them into a world that is mostly good.
What followed was a very strange time, indeed. We went to a mostly empty hospital with a mostly empty parking lot and didn’t see a single other patient.
After a pretty traumatic birth (well, I was unconscious for the actual birth, but the part leading up to it was traumatic), we met our beautiful, happy, not-so-tiny baby boy.
We spent a few days taking care of our new son alone in our hospital room, not allowed to leave even for food. When we went home, like most people, we just stayed there — in a little cocoon with our family of four.
The truth is that for us, a newborn was a distraction from everything else going on and a way to fill the copious time. It was sad and scary and weird, but it was also a blessing to have that time for all of us together.
So this week my pandemic baby is turning 2. He’s the cutest, silliest kid. He brings sunshine wherever he goes. And the pandemic itself has just had its birthday. It’s hard to look back on that time, early in the pandemic, when everything was so uncertain, so terrifying. We still don’t know what the future holds with the coronavirus.
I know this, though. We feel so fortunate to be able to celebrate with the people we love. We may not be in quite the same world as we were before COVID. But this weekend we will have cake and ice cream and be glad for what we do have.