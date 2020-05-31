The last two-plus months have been weird for all of us (understatement of the year). But by a surreal coincidence, my maternity leave lined up almost exactly with everyone else’s coronavirus quarantine.
Last week I came back to work after eight weeks, and it might as well have been a year. As my coworker Kristina Jackson has become fond of saying lately, “Time has no meaning.” And boy, if that’s not the truth.
Our second child, Cole, was born March 24, just after the governor announced school was going online but before she told everyone to stay the h*ck at home.
Having a new baby during a pandemic has been… strange. The sleeplessness, repetitiveness and round-the-clock nature of new parenthood made the days blend together in a way I’ve never experienced before. And not only was I home for two months, but my husband, who’s a school teacher, and our toddler, Logan, were home for the whole stretch. (If not for the online school directive, he would have taken a much shorter time off for the baby.)
With very few visitors and very few places to go, it no longer mattered whether it was a Tuesday or a Sunday. It didn’t really matter whether it was lunchtime or dinnertime. It only mattered whether the kids needed something.
Most of what we did, then was feeding, changing, recovering, laundering, bathing. It wasn’t all fun, and it didn’t exactly make the time go quickly.
My husband and I are very lucky; we knew we had stable jobs and a place to live. I don’t take that for granted. The coronavirus has meant a lot of difficulties for a lot of people and the country in general. But in part because of those privileges, our time at home felt very much like a safe little cocoon.
In the hospital, of course, we couldn’t have visitors. Only my husband was there. At that point, all elective procedures had been canceled, and the parking lot was practically empty.
It was a little sad that our families couldn’t camp out in the waiting room together to see the baby as soon as he was born as they had with our first. It was a little sad that Logan couldn’t be at the hospital and had to wait a few days to meet his brother.
When we got home, having fewer visitors was mostly a blessing, to be honest. There was no parade of friends, but also no need to clean up ahead of time.
So we settled in and tried to create a routine. Much like a dancer doing spins needs to spot a fixed point to keep from getting dizzy, we found that having a few set activities gave the days a little structure and helped us not to feel so disoriented. It also helped us feel in control when we felt anxious about all the things we couldn’t control.
My husband taught classes online, mostly in the mornings. We’d get around slowly, but I tried to do something semi-educational with the toddler, who needed some stimulation aside from cartoons.
Late in the morning we’d go for a walk, if the weather allowed. As I started feeling better, our walks got longer and longer. What else did we have to do.
After lunch we’d also take a little drive. This both lulled the kids to sleep and allowed us to feel like we were in touch with the outside world.
In the evening we often sat in the back yard so Logan could play. We started having a cocktail hour nearly every day at 5 p.m. It was nice to have something for the adults. Then dinner (like many people, we did a lot more cooking during quarantine), bath time and bed.
Our domestic bliss was interrupted when Cole had to go to the hospital for surgery on his stomach. We spent several days at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. It was rough, especially since only one parent could be with the baby at any given time. By that time everyone was wearing masks, and being trapped in a hospital room made quarantining at home seem like a vacation.
I think that experience made us appreciate out little cocoon even more. I think when I look back at this point in my life, I’ll have very mixed feelings. It’s been scary and stressful, not always fun.
But I’ve realized I may never have this much quality time with my entire family again. And because of that, I’ll always appreciate it.