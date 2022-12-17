This Christmas is shaping up to be a special one for my family.
My baby nephew will celebrate his first Christmas this year, and I’m excited to see him experience the holiday for the first time.
Baby boy is almost 6 months old and welcoming him to the family has already been so much fun. He has big blue eyes and makes the funniest facial expressions, and we all immediately fell in love.
My brother already had a wonderful stepson, who is about to turn 8 years old and who we’ve known since he was only 2, but this was the first time my family has been able to experience everything about bringing a new baby into the fold.
I will never forget when they told me and our parents they were having a baby. It was such an exciting and emotional moment with lots of happy tears. Next came a gender reveal when we found out it was a little boy. And before I knew it, I was getting the message that he was on his way and rushed home to meet him. Looking at him and knowing this tiny person and I were going to be in each other’s lives forever was one of the most precious experiences I’ve ever had.
Now that he’s here, growing and thriving, I look forward to seeing photos of him that my brother sends me or that my sister-in-law posts on social media. And yes, I am the proud aunt showing everyone within reach those photos. Admittedly, it is also nice to be able to hand him back to one of his parents if he starts crying. My mom is an expert at calming him as well.
He’s already hit a few milestones, like his first solids and learning to high five. He’s developed and changed so much, and it’s so rewarding to see him learn new things and to learn new things about him. He loves music and toys that make noise, kicking his legs and being held upright so he can stretch and see the world.
I know he’s too little to remember this Christmas, but I know his entire family will remember the first one we spent with him. My family has had a difficult year, losing both my uncle and my grandfather in 2022. That has been really hard, but little man has brought all of us so much joy during this time.
As he grows, I look forward to learning more about his personality and his interests. He seems to love music, and I hope that continues and I can share some of my own favorites with him when he’s older. Who knows, maybe he’ll love baseball like his dad, his grandpa and his big brother.
He’s starting to laugh a little bit now and I can’t wait to get home to celebrate Christmas and hear that sound; it really is one of the best sounds in the world. I’m hoping, even though he won’t understand the holiday yet, he still enjoys the lights and that some of his presents make him smile.
