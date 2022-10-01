There’s been a flood of movies about musicians in recent years, and sometimes I see one that sucks me in so much that I sometimes can’t escape for months. I love rock history, and sometimes these films are the nudge I need to dig deeper into some of our greatest artists and learn more about them.
Any movie involving music is more appealing to me to begin with. I’m a huge fan of musicals and basically any movie that involves characters singing. This very much translates to the fictionalized version of real musicians’ stories.
I first consciously recognized this after I watched the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody,” about Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury. Without getting into the good and bad of the film itself, I can say it definitely prompted me to search out more about the band.
I always loved Queen and said Freddie was my favorite rock frontman, so the day after watching the movie for the first time, I felt in the mood to listen to some Queen songs. I listened to little else for the next year. During that time, I listened to all of Queen’s studio albums on a loop, watched old interviews and performance videos.
Queen filmed several concert films between 1974 and 1986, and I’ve watched several of them. My favorite is probably their 1986 show at Wembley Stadium. Freddie commands a crowd of tens of thousands for almost two hours, and the incredible energy comes across on film.
It impressed upon me even more what an astounding voice Freddie Mercury had and how lucky we are we got to witness him as a vocalist and stage performer.
When “Rocketman,” the movie about Elton John, came out the following year, I didn’t dig nearly as deep as I had with Queen, but I did spend a lot of time in the following weeks listening to his music and watching interviews. I received his autobiography for Christmas that year and devoured it.
Unsurprisingly given this history, I spent most of this summer listening to Elvis Presley songs and watching just about any video of him I can find after watching his biopic on Fourth of July weekend. I’ve discovered a few songs I’d never heard before or had forgotten, like “If I Can Dream” from his famed 1968 Comeback Special.
I’ve watched clips from his appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, the ‘68 special and his 1972 concert broadcast from Hawaii. He rarely gave interviews, but I’ve watched what I can find. I watched a couple of his movies and a concert documentary filmed during his 1970 Las Vegas run. Recently I’ve been watching his fantastic version of “Bridge over Troubled Water” from that documentary on repeat.
Like with Freddie Mercury, this exploration has helped me further appreciate a significant performer and understand why Elvis is still one of the most recognizable entertainers in music history. A lot of people like me who were born after he died probably confuse the real Elvis with the cartoonish impersonations of him that are now so common, and I’ve enjoyed breaking through that image to try to see what he was really like on stage.
Once I break free of the Elvis vortex, I’ll be waiting for the next musician biopic to pull me in. I’m hoping a Stevie Wonder movie is on the way soon to give me an excuse to dig even deeper into his catalog than I already have.