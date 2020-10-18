I’m an introvert and a homebody at heart, and I’ve probably coped with the social deprivation of the COVID-19 pandemic better than others. But the increased isolation does take its toll, and one thing I’ve really been missing lately is the magic of live performance.
With the recent announcement that Broadway will stay dark until at least May, it’s obvious that we’re still a long way from live arts being back to normal. Many smaller local venues, such as Manhattan Arts Center and the Columbian Theatre in Wamego, are putting on physically distant productions, and others, like McCain Auditorium, are streaming live concerts.
This is really exciting, and I’m grateful that these opportunities exist. They are good for the venues and the artists, and audiences can get out of the house and safely enjoy some music or a show.
But there’s nothing like a crowded arena of people scream-singing a song they all know along with the band, or a full auditorium sitting in awe of a wonderful number in a musical.
I don’t go to live performances particularly regularly, but I have been lucky enough to see several wonderful shows and concerts, and I had more on my schedule.
I had tickets to see “The Lion King” with my family in April. That show, of course, was canceled.
I also had tickets to see Elton John this summer. As of now, those are still good for the rescheduled date ... in 2022.
The disappointment of missing these events is nothing compared to the pain some people are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But every canceled or postponed event is a reminder that we’re still living in a world where crowds are risky and people are dying.
I don’t even enjoy crowded spaces, but over the last few weeks I’ve wanted nothing more than to go to a concert and share an experience with an arena full of people who love the same music. I’ve been watching some live concert performances from one of my favorite bands, The Lumineers, on YouTube. I saw them play in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2013, and they were great at including the crowd. At one point, they put some boxes in the middle of the audience and played in the middle of the crowd. I remember the lead singer, Wesley Schultz, telling people to put away their phones for a minute, so we could all “be there in the moment together.”
That’s something we’re missing right now. There are precious few opportunities to share communal experiences like that in 2020. Even things like weddings, birthday parties and other similar gatherings are canceled or smaller than normal. This time of year I normally would take at least one trip to Lincoln to watch my Huskers in a football game, but the Big Ten Conference is not allowing fans this year except for some team family members. I wouldn’t feel comfortable being in such a large crowd yet anyway.
Other than being able to visit my family and friends without worrying about the risk, the thing I am most looking forward to getting back is being in a group full of strangers who, for at least that short time, are able to come together and share something.