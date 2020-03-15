Is love blind?
This is the question a new Netflix reality TV show attempts to answer through a 5 1/2-week long “social experiment.”
Look, I realize this is a back-to-back column about yet another reality show, but literally everything in this world is coronavirus-related right now and frankly, I think my brain just needs a little break.
I don’t really watch reality shows anymore, not since the early years of Jersey Shore and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but I saw someone on our family Netflix account had started it. The premise sounded like a trainwreck waiting to happen so I let my curiosity get the best of me.
In any case, the show invited about 40 to 50 single men and women to mingle and get to know one another. The catch? They would not be able to physically see the person they were speaking to at all during that process.
They’d talk through a wall in opposite rooms, referred to as “the pods.” Since they pretty much had nothing else to do but go on dates, most of them got down to the serious topics fairly quickly. The first couple to get engaged, Lauren and Cameron, did so within four days of “meeting.” Let me tell you, my jaw dropped at that point.
Five other couples are shown following suit shortly after and none of them got to see each other until after the proposal.
The next step was to whisk these couples on a romantic trip to Mexico to build their physical relationship, while later have them move in together, meet each other’s parents and then say “I do.” Or “I don’t.” Again, all of this happens within the span of about a month.
We almost immediately see everyone run into obstacles. While the problems weren’t always about looks, some couples couldn’t win over the reality of the outside world.
Diamond and Carlton’s relationship explodes the second day in Mexico when Carlton reveals a secret about himself and Diamond is confused. The two have an unsavory exchange with each other, effectively ending whatever future they’d have together.
Kelly and Kenny seem fine at first, but Kelly puts a hold on becoming physically intimate. That’s completely her decision, which I respect, but she doesn’t seem as invested in the relationship as her new partner is.
Giannina and Damien are a ticking time bomb. Giannina admits she subconsciously sabotages her relationships when it seems they’re going too well and this relationship is no exception. Damien seemingly has the personality of a wet paper bag so I just don’t see this relationship lasting in the long term.
I wasn’t a fan of either Barnett or Amber at first, but I think they were oddly good for each other. He seemed like a noncommittal frat bro and she an intense woman who was “not like other girls.” However, they actually seemed to balance each other out as the show progressed.
Don’t even get me started on Mark and Jessica. Jessica is 10 years older than Mark, which she makes sure everyone knows. She’s already carrying baggage from the show because Barnett rejected her, and she definitely has regrets. Mike is portrayed as naive, bending over backwards to make the relationship work while Jessica tries to unsubtly extricate herself from this narrative.
Lauren and Cameron are pretty much the perfect couple, but Lauren does have some reservations of how quickly the relationship is progressing, which is understandable. They actually have mature conversations about their worries and it’s refreshing to see two level-headed adults work through their issues on TV.
Watching everything play out made me really invested in everyone’s relationship. I found myself questioning the sanity of these people and why they couldn’t just stay committed to one other.
And then I remembered, “Oh wait, it’s literally been days since these people met and they’re basically expected to get married at the end of this.”
I guess all of this is just to say I’m glad I’ve found my person and don’t have to resort to crazy experiments or have my issues aired out on TV to find love.
I don’t know what it is about these shows that’s so intriguing. Maybe it’s because my personal life is so bereft of drama, I’m interested in being a fly on the wall to other people’s. My boyfriend, hamster and I — a true nuclear family — prefer to stay in our lanes.
So is love blind? It probably helped that everyone on the show was young, fit and attractive already. I think some sort of physical attraction is necessary in a romantic relationship but it’s certainly not everything. Someone’s humor or how they treat others can make someone attractive. How a couple’s values align and how people respond to difficult situations also affects that.
During a recent reunion episode with all the couples who had gotten engaged, everyone seemed to agree that love is blind, no matter how their on-screen relationships played out.
So I guess the short answer is apparently so.