I live alone, so the last year has been a bit lonely as we deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. I have been spending a lot of time on my own, but one of my coping mechanisms has given me a piece of virtual connection.
I’ve had lots of ways of finding comfort and connection over the course of the quarantine. Video chatting with friends, snacking, music and binge watching television shows all have helped. I tend to turn to my favorite shows when I need to brighten my day anyway, so I’ve been relying on them to distract me and make me feel happy frequently.
I expected that, but I didn’t expect one comfort to come in the form of a YouTube channel.
I started watching Colleen Ballinger’s videos years and years ago, but it’s become a nice bit of routine during a time of upheaval. She became popular on YouTube as a character called Miranda Sings, and while I don’t watch those videos, I regularly watch her videos as herself. She started posting daily videos of her life last March, right before the country locked down to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. I watch them every day and find it’s nice to connect with the same face every day, even if she has no idea I’m watching.
The main reason I have become so attached to this particular YouTube channel during this time in history is the consistency. During a time when we can predict so few things, I can pretty reliably count on having a new video to watch almost every night.
The videos are relatively personal, which makes them easier to connect to. Even if she is just cooking dinner, there’s some sense of normalcy and feeling like you’re in the house with her.
She also has a two-year-old son, and it’s a pleasant distraction to watch a cute video of a toddler who has no idea what is going on in the outside world right now.
The people in her household, in a way, become familiar faces I can see every day when I can’t see friends and family as much as I might like to. I know that her son is obsessed with cars, her husband loves cacti and she drinks boba tea almost every day. I don’t know these people, but it’s some sort of personal connection when that is harder to come by.
The last year has been really difficult for just about all of us, and I’m a big believer that we have to find little bits of happiness where we can when the world is so sad. It’s not that the videos are so entertaining, it’s that they are a simple pleasure that has not been taken away when some have.
People have found a variety of ways to have some fun and pass the time at home, from cooking to exercising to making a nice cocktail to watching their favorite show and more. So whatever your little bit of happiness is, I hope we can all find ways to get through this a little more easily.