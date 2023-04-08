My dad is the kind of person who “has never met a stranger,” and few things have shown me this more than attending sporting events with him as a fan of the visiting team.
I have lived in Manhattan for more than nine years, but I was born and raised in Nebraska and attended the University of Nebraska, and my family and I are all lifelong Husker fans.
Since Nebraska no longer regularly plays K-State in sports, I don’t have many opportunities to watch them in my current town. The teams do, however, typically play each other in baseball in Manhattan once each season. At some point after I moved here, my mom, dad and I started attending this game every year. We’ve gone probably four or five times at this point, most recently on Tuesday, and my dad never fails to make a buddy, whether they’re a K-State fan or Husker fan.
I should first mention that after every outing to these games, my dad repeatedly comments about how friendly K-State staff and fans are to visiting fans and how welcoming Manhattanites are in general. And he’s right. We never leave without hearing a genuine “Welcome to K-State” from staff and fans alike several times.
But some of this is also my dad’s personality. This year he talked with K-State superfan Robert Lipson about the old Big 8 days and said a quick hello to K-State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang, who also attended the game.
I’m not sure my mom and I were even out of the car before he had walked up to some other Husker fans in the parking lot to chat. He came back to the car and within minutes had struck up a conversation with a man who turned out to have grown up in the same county where my parents live. The small world got even smaller when we learned my dad had worked with the man’s brother for several years. He made a point to say hi to Willie as we walked into the park as well.
I’m a fairly outgoing person and am very talkative with people I know well, but it always makes me chuckle to watch Dad make friends wherever he goes. Neither my mom, brother nor I are the type of people who would walk over to a stranger at a tailgate and just start talking.
But it makes the whole experience of attending a “road game,” even in my own town. Because I moved away, I don’t often get to talk to other Huskers, whether it’s about athletics or small towns in Nebraska most people in Manhattan have never heard of, and it’s fun to have that little community during the game.
It doesn’t hurt that these particular road games happen to be here in Manhattan, and K-State fans are friendly to visitors. Welcome to K-State indeed.