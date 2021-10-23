The pandemic really brought home how much I use binge-watching as a coping mechanism and find comfort in familiar characters and stories.
I have a long list of shows that make me so excited or happy that I will be distracted from anything else that is going on. Some have wonderful characters that I feel attached to like old friends, so I find comfort in spending time with them. Others I simply think are so well written and engrossing that I can’t wait to watch the stories unfold again.
Below are some shows that I want to watch again as soon as I finish them.
‘The Office’
The NBC sitcom “The Office” is a comfort show for a lot of people I know, and most episodes I’ve seen so many times I know every joke is coming before the actor says it. That familiarity is what makes it comforting for me. After seeing the entire series multiple times, it’s predictable, safe and funny.
The quirky characters each reflect something in all of us, and I’ve always especially related to the character of Pam. Watching her highs and lows, her growth and success, is fun for me.
Sometimes the most comforting thing is finding something that just makes you laugh easily.
‘Glee’
“Glee” is probably my top comfort show. I was a band kid in high school who loved musicals and graduated from high school the year the show premiered, so a dramedy about a high school show choir was pretty much made for me.
Much of the show’s humor does not hold up even 10 years later, but it’s another show I know so well that it’s a safe place.
The first season aired when I was a freshman in college, so it was something that brought me joy in a stressful transition period in my life. It was still on the air when I moved out on my own for the first time and served the same purpose during that transition, too. I got really attached to the characters, who I could kind of turn to as friends, albeit fictional ones, during times like those when I felt alone.
‘Mr. Robot’
I should state very clearly that there is little that is actually comforting about “Mr. Robot.” It is dark and at times unsettling. But this show blew me away immediately, and I get excited to press play and enjoy a story that, even after a few viewings, still has me completely engaged.
The twists and turns of the story it tells over four seasons frequently had my jaw on the floor, and when I rewatch the show, I’m still impressed by how well they are executed.
The show also addresses some big issues about today’s society and made me consider how I feel about some of our biggest problems. Thinking them through in the context of fiction is an easy entry point for deep discussions that I really enjoy having.
‘The Good Place’
“The Good Place” is the perfect mix of making me laugh and making me think. The characters are ridiculous and the writing and performances are hilarious. I smile whenever I hear the word “Jacksonville” because of this show.
But it also asks the biggest questions we have as people. What happens after we die? What makes you a good person? What do we owe each other?
Again, I enjoy using fiction as a way to frame big questions, and coming at those serious questions through comedy makes for a more comfortable way to approach them.