Growing up, my family didn’t have many specific traditions around celebrating Easter.
My mom always put together an Easter basket for me and my brother, but beyond that, we celebrated in lots of different ways. Some years we might have an Easter egg hunt with my cousins. Other years we might have brunch with my grandparents. But we always spent the day with family.
Since I moved to Manhattan in 2013, I’ve only managed to go back to my hometown in Nebraska for this particular holiday once. I’ve been lucky enough to be there for Thanksgiving and Christmas for the last several years, but Easter tends to get lost in other plans. It seems that every year I have a bridal shower the week before, a birthday to celebrate the week after. Something always seems to come up that makes it hard to make the trip.
My mom and I started a tradition around five years ago of her coming and spending the weekend with me here in Manhattan. We have a fun few days, maybe with a wine tasting, a few delicious dinners around town and Easter brunch.
Of course this year, no one is traveling to see anyone. There’s a pandemic keeping families all over the world apart.
My family is planning a group video call, and I’m looking forward to that. At least I’ll get to see their faces. Skype has been really helpful in staying connected these last few weeks. But obviously video chats, phone calls or other digital communication aren’t what any of us would have chosen.
I’m extremely grateful that, so far, my family, friends and I have all remained healthy. So many people are suffering from illness, a lost job or uncertainty about their living situation right now. Missing a single holiday is a minor problem in comparison, but it is a little disappointing.
I’m happy to stay home and do what I can to help protect myself and others during this time. I realize that the more I stay home now, the sooner I will be able to be with my family and friends again. People everywhere struggling with the idea that some spring traditions are just going to be lost this year.
I’m big on traditions. There’s a comforting nostalgia in knowing that something happens from year to year. I love the annual Easter brunches with my mom. I enjoy going to watch my Huskers play baseball at Tointon Stadium almost every April. And I think one of the things people everywhere are struggling with the most is that things like that are canceled, our lives frozen in place, while time continues on.
So for now, I’m mourning some traditions lost for this year but remaining hopeful that they’ll return soon, as long as we follow the directives of medical experts. I’m feeling pretty confident that I’ll be able to go the annual Secret Santa gift exchange with my cousins.