I started a new collection this year that is slowly taking over a corner of my home.
I recently ventured into the world of vinyl records, and it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve always enjoyed listening to music from the 60s and 70s, when everything was released in that format, and now artists are releasing new material on vinyl. I’m excited to be dipping my toes into this world.
I said for years that I was interested in getting a record player, but I never made any moves to actually make it happen. I’m not sure specifically what piqued my curiosity so much, but it must be because of my interest in songs and artists from the peak vinyl era and having another way to explore music.
Friends were surprised I didn’t already have one. I’d walk by a record store with my parents and say, “I think I want to get a record player.” My dad would respond that I was crazy and thought it was a weird interest, explaining that he didn’t miss the crackles and pops of records. In his defense, I had a similar reaction when I heard cassettes were making a comeback.
After years of talking about it, my parents were sure I wasn’t going to forget about the idea and gifted me a turntable for Christmas this year.
They also gave me a new copy of Queen’s first album, and my dad pulled out a box of his old records and let me go through it. There were some real gems in there, collected back in the day by him, my uncle and my grandparents. So right off the bat I had a nice set of records by artists like Queen, the Supremes, Stevie Nicks, Simon and Garfunkel, and Journey.
I immediately enjoyed the tactile quality of vinyl. With digital music, your music plays with the touch of a button, which is great and convenient, but there’s something satisfying about watching the record spin.
My favorite band is the Beatles, so I soon ordered copies of Rubber Soul and Abbey Road, two of my favorite Beatles albums. I’m willing to put it in writing that they do in fact sound better on vinyl.
I’ve stopped by our local record store Sisters of Sound a couple of times and found some good buys. The shop’s shelves have already significantly increased my supply of Broadway albums. I’m looking forward to browsing some other shops in other places.
I’ve noticed that if I see a record by a familiar artist at a good price, I’m more likely to get it even if I’ve never heard the album itself, and I think that will help me expand my knowledge of those artists and dig into some deep cuts I might otherwise never have heard.
I’ve realized in the last few years just how important music is to me, how happy it makes me, and having one more way to listen to it has brought me a lot of joy.