I am blessed to have fertile soil. There are a bunch of seedlings that come up. Hundreds of Viburnums sprout up around my established shrubs. It seems tree seedlings that turn into saplings appear overnight. There is not enough space to leave them where they are growing. Transplanting is required.
Now is a good time to dig and move dormant plants. This gives them a whole growing season to get reestablished. Spring can be a little more forgiving if after care is not possible. Generally, spring rains and temperatures allow for quick establishment.
Keeping the soil with the roots as you relocate is good. Many of my plants end up being bare root as I dig them up. An important step in planting is setting the crown of the plant back at the ground level it previously was growing. Planting too deep will compromise the root system. Too high of planting is not as bad but not necessary either.
Cover the roots with the existing soil and water to get the plants started with reestablishing. Adding some mulch is good to reduce soil moisture from evaporation. Mulch will reduce the warming of the soil. It is best to apply it after the soil has warmed to at least 50 degrees.
Some plants may not need to be moved but resized instead. A prime example are ornamental grasses. As they continue to grow, the center of the grass becomes shaded and unproductive.
Removing a portion of the grass keeps it attractive and healthy. Some grasses are pretty tough to divide with only a shovel. On those, I use an axe.
Most perennials will divide with just a shovel. My yarrow is an example of a perennial that can be rejuvenated with the shovel. There are several clumps around the landscape that have increased in size to the point of encroaching on the neighbors. The center of the plant also is weak. Plants like these can be cut into halves or quartered. Depending on the space, the excess is removed or the whole plant is removed and the desired portion is replanted.
Some perennials don’t need divided. Hostas and peonies seldom need to be thinned. They are divided just to make more plants.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.